Singapore Emerge Champions, HK Edge Lanka To Fourth

10th Asian Youth Netball Championship – South Korea

Singapore produced a near flawless display against Malaysia to clinch the 10th Asian Youth Netball Championship with a 47-43 victory to avenge their first round defeat to the same opponents.

After losing 53-50 in the group stage the Singaporeans fought hard to overcome a half time deficit of 19-22 by winning the third and fourth quarters. They won the 1st quarter 11-10 but at half time were down 19-22. Singapore bounced back in the 3rd and 4th quarter winning 15-12 & 13-9 to win the championship.

Hong Kong produced a clinical second half performance in the play off for third place with a 58-49 win against Sri Lanka at the 10th Asian Youth Netball Championship in Jeonju, South Korea.

Sri Lanka defeated Hong Kong 60-45 in the group stage but was unable to repeat the performance in the playoff match. Hong Kong on the other hand was up to the task with strong defence that ultimately brought about the Sri Lankans downfall.

In the semi-finals, 2015 champions Sri Lanka, was swept aside 58-32 by Singapore while Malaysia defeated Hong Kong 70-40.

In a close 1st quarter Hong Kong edged out Sri Lanka 12-11 with Kaveena Rajapaksha scoring all 11 from 13 attempts while Yang C & A.Tupper scored 10 & 2 points each. The 2nd quarter saw Hong Kong get a 20-17 lead but Sri Lanka fought back to tie the scores 26 all at half time.

After half time Hong Kong turned on the screws to take a 36-31 lead on a 10-5 run. Sri Lanka closed the gap to 3 points but Hong Kong ended the 3rd quarter 43-38 restoring the 5 point lead setting up an exciting 4th quarter.

Though Sri Lanka was 100% from attempts, they were only allowed 12 attempts while Hong Kong had 21 attempts scoring 17 points.

The 4th quarter was a complete disaster for Sri Lanka as Hong Kong’s pressing defence forced many a turnover and misplaced passes as the winners at one time extended the lead to 12 points with scores reading 54-42.

Though Sri Lanka went on a 4-7 run there was no recovery as it ended 58-49 giving Hong Kong the third place finish since 1994.

Like in the 3rd quarter Sri Lanka were only allowed 12 attempts of which Kaveena put over 11 while Hong Kong had 15 out of 20 attempts. Rajapaksha after an uncharacteristically low 24/33 shooting success in the semi-final was at her best scoring 48/52 in the 3rd place playoff. For Hong Kong, C.Yang scored 36/45 and A.Tupper scoring 22/34.