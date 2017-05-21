CBK, MS, Ranil Discuss NIB Report On Cabinet Reshuffle

By Sujith Mangala Silva

Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga had an emergency meeting last week with President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on a report by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on a cabinet reshuffle.

The NIB had disclosed that the cabinet reshuffle could be the result of a political coup.

Some members of the cabinet aligned to the joint opposition and some United National Party (UNP) stalwarts had allegedly misled the President and Prime Minister to opt for a cabinet reshuffle.

They had influenced the duo through various forces to create a negative situation focusing on selected UNP ministers who have been the target of opposition MPs over a period of time.

What the NIB had unraveled and the findings had been reported to the President.

Based on the proposed cabinet reshuffle the political landscape in Sri Lanka is simmering and the President, Prime Minister and Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga had discussed the issue including the NIB findings at a closed meeting on Thursday, sources said.