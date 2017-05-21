No One Can Point Fingers At The Military – Fonseka

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka claims he is a happy man who does not take any issue to heart, but despite his positive attitude he is disgruntled that the corruption committed by the previous government is still not investigated and those responsible punished. He says the Rajapaksa’s are wolves in sheep skin, but they will never pose a threat to the stability of the current government. Fonseka is positive about the future of the government and said he is ready to accept any position that is entrusted to him in the future.

Excerpts of the interview:-

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Q. It’s been two years since the national government was formed, yet the people are convinced that none of the promised changes have been achieved. Has the government been able to achieve the expected results through this merger?

A. As we promised we have eradicated corruption and fraud and entrusted law and order to the police and we have not used force to control the people. Today there is no large scale corruption and misappropriation of state funds does not happen now and the people should realise it. However what all our 6.2 million voters who voted for us expected was to bring those of the previous regime who were responsible for corruption and fraud, to justice, but unfortunately we have not been able to deliver on that promise so far. The reason for that is that we have still not cleaned up the legal profession. The yahapalanaya government has increased the freedom of all professions and the legal profession henchmen of the previous regime are making full use of this leniency to their advantage. In that sense we have made a mistake and have failed the people. But, now I have no responsibility with regard to that profession and therefore I cannot point fingers at anyone. But those responsible will have to fulfill their responsibilities. If we fail to do that the people will give us their response at the next election.

Q. Don’t you think winning an election at this rate would be a huge challenge?

A. Yes but that does not mean that the Rajapaksa’s are a challenge to us. Although they have wrapped themselves in sheep skin, the people are aware of their atrocities and will not be hoodwinked. We too will not allow them to cheat the people anymore. If one were to compare our victory with the Rajapaksa’s then clearly we will win with ease. The people must understand that we took over an economy that was collapsing. The Prime Minister has a good plan to boost the economy and the President to is giving this endeavour his fullest support, However, it cannot be done overnight.

Q. But despite your claims, don’t you think the large crowds at Galle face on May Day is a clear indication of the people’s support for them that should not be disregarded?

A. Rajapaksa is a corrupt leader and under his rule, the Provincial Councils and Local Government bodies are a den for corruption and corrupt leaders. Be it carpeting a road or building a culvert, the family makes a buck from it and they also allow their henchmen to rob as well. He came into politics on a push cycle and tried to go in a Montero.

He created a group of child molesters and rapists. Similarly, there are many of our people too who are only concerned about how they can earn for themselves and this 5% of people are with Mahinda for their own benefit.

I think there would have been around 50,000 at Galle Face and the stage was in the centre of the grounds and behind that the whole area about the size of 4 Campbell parks was empty. The front part was a mere 70 m. I even asked a minister who was instrumental in bringing people there and he said he had brought about 4,000 people. He said they had gathered people by telling them to get ready to go to Galle Face where they would be given ice cream and food to eat. Moreover since they did not have a rally, where people had to walk a considerable distance, it was easy to get people to Galle Face. However, his popularity cannot be measures just by that.

Q. The war victory was commemorated last week, but are we really in a position to celebrate it?

A. Yes we can. When you compare the times of the war and today, it is evident that the people are living freely without any fear. In fact it is my greatest pride and glory that I was able to give leadership to win the war. I am privileged to have the opportunity not many army commanders can talk about. I am happier to have had that opportunity than even being elected a minister. In fact even my Field Marshal post is far more of a joy than my ministerial post. It is my life’s greatest joy and the people of this country have a right to celebrate the war victory.

Q. But, what about the war crimes allegations these war heroes are facing?

A. We don’t need to worry about human rights as we are facing allegations due to certain isolated incidents. No one can point fingers at the military as a whole and I take responsibility for the collective conduct of the military and I can vouch for the fact that they fought in a disciplined manner and conducted themselves in a decent way.

Q. The current rulers during the time they were in the opposition made fun of the war with slogans such as ‘going to Pamankada and claiming to have gone to Elephant pass, and Thoppigala is nothing but a jungle’. What do you think of them now?

A. The opposition always criticises the government,that is the standard thing. The opposition at the time never expected us to win the war. The reason was that the military had fought before but never managed to succeed. There were several who left the military within the UNP at the time and the UNP leaders were misled by them and their negative input. Even my friend Minister Mangala Samaraweera was of the view that I was not even suitable to command the Salvation Army. But, I never took these remarks to heart and today these very people are talking about the war victory with pride and joy.

Q. Can the LTTE raise its head again?

A. I don’t think so, it’s not easy. Just because people like Sivajilingam lights candles and makes a fuss the LTTE cannot be revived. Prabhakaran took great pains to build the organisation but the only misfortune was that he was a terrorist. However, not everyone can build such a terrorist outfit and become the leader. Now there is no background or base for that. But, some who want to topple the government are trying to invent such situations. The Rajapaksa’s were never fully aware of the war and the war victory either. Still they are the same and they have no idea of what the war meant and how it was won.

Q. You were to receive a deputy leader post within the UNP but is it true that the party seniors have objected to it being given to you when there are seniors more suited for the post?

A. Yes the party informed me that several of them were to be appointed as assistant leaders and more than one deputy leaders were to be appointed as well. Although not in the UNP, there is much I have done in the political field. The UNP brought me into politics as the Presidential candidate. Having considered all that the interim committee had discussed it. But there are those who oppose it as they are simply vicious. Even when I was given the ministerial post, these same persons opposed it. But the UNP leadership never took notice of these objections and told them to do what they wanted and stuck with the decision. Even then they threatened to leave the party but those people are still in the party. Even though they oppose my appointment as an assistant leader, out of sheer cussedness, but in the event I am appointed, I am sure they will still remain in the party.

Q. Does that mean you are ready to accept the position?

A. Yes if the position is given to me and it gives me the opportunity to work for the country and the people, I certainly will accept it.

Q. You know the people who are against you and can you engage with them in building the country?

A. A politician never receives everyone’s blessings and approval. It is a very competitive field and everyone wants to rise above the other. These are not obstacles for me in my attempt to serve my country and its people.

Q. Are you happy with your journey so far and what are your future plans?

A. We are implementing several projects and currently the groundwork is being done. You cannot undertake 100-200 of such projects but within the next three years I believe the people will be able to reap the benefits of these projects.

Q. You were asked to take over the overall command of the security forces, then it was later told that it was a mere joke. Can such jokes take place in the Cabinet?

A. What was discussed at the Cabinet meeting was that these protestors through their demonstrations were intending to derail the country’s progress and destabilise the government rather than fight for the rights of the unions. We also discussed about the former ruler and others who make various statements and how to maintain the country’s essential services amidst such situations. Some also expressed views that these protests were not destructive and even the country’s conduct was discussed. This is where the President could have made this remark jokingly. But, the Cabinet is certainly not a place to make jokes. It was there that the President asked me if I would take on the role of Commander, but I waved both hands and said no. Then he asked if I could be the Chief of Defence and I refused. Then he said to take on the responsibility and tell them what could be done regarding these eternal protests and the related issues. Then I told him for such a mechanism I don’t need to be the Commander but instead all in the defence field have to come together to formulate a mechanism to resolve such issues. Then it was discussed to come up with such a mechanism and hand it over to me. Most of the Ministers agreed to this proposal but some who had made various statements were shocked.

When leaving the Cabinet meeting the Prime Minister approached me and wanted me to discuss it with Minister Sagala Ratnayake. Then the President said we will talk about it later. There is no way a joke can go this far. For jokers who have made their entire political career a joke everything they say and do is a joke.

Q. If that is the case, they must have discussed this mechanism after that and what is the latest situation?

A. Yes it was discussed with the President later. I don’t think that the president had forgotten this issue. After all it is a national issue, but it cannot be done overnight. We don’t intend to lift people in white vans and shoot them like the Rajapaksa’s did, but maintaining the essential services is vital for the country. There are alternatives and even in the past they had dealt with such situations. Everyone has to contribute to this effort.

Q. Are you ready to take on such a challenge?

A. Yes I have the ability to handle such situations given my past experiences. I have the knowledge, ability and understanding to carry out such a responsibility in the event it is entrusted to me.

Q. Who is responsible for Lasantha’s murder?

A. I still maintain that Mahinda and Gotabhaya are responsible. They are the ones who had issues with Lasantha not us. While writing in the papers there were instances where the military was attacked too. We are not fools not to understand it. Yet we had greater responsibilities. Other than fulfilling our responsibilities, we did not have time to chase after media personnel. It was not the responsibility of the military to look into the criminal activities that were taking place in Colombo. I have always been suspicious that the Rajapaksa’s were behind it.

Q. Why did you say that the former president should be hung by his shawl and killed?

A. What I really wanted to say was not what was eventually said. What I really wanted to say was that he should be hung by his legs. I did not mean to kill him. For the crimes he has committed, the punishment is the death sentence. When you speak on stage sometimes you get carried away and many things that you don’t actually mean are said. During a media interview in Singapore Gotabhaya said I should be hanged, However, for the crimes he has committed he definitely deserves to be given the death sentence.

Q. What is the grudge you have with Rajapaksa?

A. No there is no personal grudge. I simply detest the atrocities they have committed and I am angry for what they have done to this country.

Q. In the event terrorism raises its head again will you work with them?

A. There is no need to join them. There are much better politicians in this country. If this situation prevailed at the time, I could have finished the war much earlier. At the time we had to wait for 4-5 months without ammunition to fight the war. Gotabhaya was not interested. It was I who spoke to Pakistan and got the needed ammunition. What Gotabhaya did instead was to interfere with my work.

Q. Are you really happy now?

A. Yes I do not get discouraged or disgruntled easily. I work with determination. If there is even a slight regret or disgruntlement, it is that the corrupt politicians of the previous regime are still not punished.