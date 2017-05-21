Prison Ministry Officials Complicit In Corruption

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Officials of the Ministry of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs are suspected of being complicit of corruption.

The Sunday Leader learns that some officers are working against the interests of the Minister of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs D. M. Swaminathan.

Sources said that an official accused of being involved in the Welikada prison shooting has been appointed as a top prison officer without the knowledge of the Minister.

An order issued by the Minister on Monday to transfer the Kalutara prison commissioner over the recent prison bus shooting had also been ignored till Friday.

Prisons Spokesperson Thushara Upuldeniya said that the order to transfer the Kalutara prison commissioner was received only on Friday.

Swaminathan is perplexed as to how an order he issued on Monday was handed over to the Prisons Department only on Friday.

Minister Swaminathan had ordered the transfer based on information provided by a three-member committee regarding the shooting incident and matters surrounding it.

Inquiries had found that the suspect known as ‘Samayan’ was assaulted inside the Kalutara prison and a mobile phone and tobacco were also found inside cabbage supplied to the Kalutara prison kitchen.

Meanwhile, a writ application is to be filed in court against the IGP, Prison Department and Ministry of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs over the Welikada prison massacre.