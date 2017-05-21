Terrorism Of GMOA And Its Hypocrisy

by A. B. Sosa

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) in recent times has been dictating to the democratically elected government to nationalize the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) on the premise that those graduating from it on completion of a five-year Medical Degree course lack clinical and forensic experience. They also alleged that their final examination was below the standard of those passing out from the State Medical colleges.

The government agreed with this point of view and arranged with SAITM authorities to attach the finalists to the Avisawella Base Hospital for clinical experience and to Homagama MOH office for forensic training.

In spite of the government being both flexible and reasonable, the GMOA seems to be having a different agenda. It is relevant that the decisions pertaining to SAITM is not within the scope of the GMOA. It rests within the ambit of the GOSL and the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC). Whilst not desirous of casting aspersions on this august body of medical professionals, it is a coincidence that most of them are members of the GMOA!

The GMOA is a Trade Union similar to perhaps over a hundred such organisations ranging from port workers, bus drivers, garment factory machine operators, sanitary labourers and a myriad of other skilled, semi skilled and unskilled trades. Even though the functions of each trade union is very similar, some have a greater capacity to disrupt the smooth administration of the government and inconvenience to the public by launching full blown strikes or ‘work to rule’ campaigns. As an example, strikes by railway workers, bus operators, petroleum bowser drivers and medical officers will cause far greater inconvenience to the public as opposed to surveyors, inland revenue officers and garment factory workers.

In this situation, the bargaining power of those unions which will have an immediate adverse effect on the daily routines of the public is much more than those trades which will cause either long or mid-term repercussions. In no circumstances can a trade union dictate or interfere with the policy decisions of a democratically elected government. In the event of such an attempt it will be an act of terrorism. In that, a terrorist is a person who uses or favors violent or intimidatory methods of coercing a government or community. In such circumstances, the collective action of a group would be terrorism on a much bigger scale.

To be specific, the GMOA is not only on its own but also enticing or inducing young adults to give weight to their cause. These young persons who came forward to support the GMOA were reminiscent of the ‘Child soldiers’ of Sri Lanka’s most notorious terrorist Velupillai Prabakaran. Some of the more vociferous members of the GMOA may have been, whilst being students in one of the universities, enamored by the infamous five lessons of Rohana Wijeweera who utilized young boys to deliver chits to both government and mercantile establishments to shut down their places of work. These two leaders had no qualms in using these persons as ‘cannon fodder’.

The ‘battle cry’ of the GMOA is that ‘free education’ is under threat as a result of SAITM. In this context they have turned a ‘Nelsonian Eye’ to the fact that international schools have functioned and proliferated in hundreds for over twenty years all across the country. They have also ignored the fact that there are a range of foreign universities with campuses in Sri Lanka awarding much sought of degrees varying in a multitude of disciplines such as Accountancy, Engineering, Law, Management and many more.

It is very strange that the GMOA has not even raised a whimper that ‘Free Health’ is under threat. There is a proliferation of private hospitals, nursing homes and medical clinics/dispensaries in most parts of the island. Whilst allegations are made that teachers do not teach in their school class rooms with a view to promoting private tuition, our government hospitals are generally in a very deplorable condition with patients sharing beds and stinking toilets to the extent that cross infection is a real possibility. It is no secret that the proverbial ‘Jekyll and Hydes’ of the GMOA, if they are specialists, thrive on ‘Channeled Practice’ whilst the others man clinics, dispensaries and locums in larger private hospitals.

If the country is to overcome the present farce of ‘free health care’ some drastic action is necessary such as -

Prohibit all channel practice. Medical officers must work full time in government hospitals. If they consider private hospital employment is more lucrative, they should retire prematurely or resign

Establish ‘paying wards’ in government hospitals with the medical officers handling these patients being paid from the bills paid by the patients

It is understood that the cost of training a medical officer upto MBBS level is approximately Rs. five million per annum. As this is not levied from the trainee the cost could be prorated and called upon to be reimbursed in the event of leaving in less than ten years from government service.

If there were to be an exodus from the government hospitals in the event of these measures been taken, we should make arrangements with the SAARC countries to meet the shortfall.

If these measures are taken, I am certain there will be a tangible improvement to our present ‘Free Health Care Service’.

A. B. Sosa is a retired Air Vice Marshal