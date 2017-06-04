Concerns Raised Over Attacks On Religious Minorities

The National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri Lanka (NCEASL) has noted with concern the recent wave of attacks against religious minorities, which has rapidly escalated over the past few months.

Since the beginning of this year, the NCEASL has documented over 20 incidents of violence and intimidation against Christian places of worship across the country. During this period, there has also been an alarming increase in the number of incidents led against Muslims, with the latest occurring on 21st May when a mob attack was launched on the Mawalapitiya mosque following a procession in the area by the Bodu Bala Sena.

Since the current government took office in 2015, over 190 incidents of religious violence against churches, clergy, and Christians have been recorded by the NCEASL. In one such incident, on 18th May 2017, a large protest against a Christian place of worship was staged in Devinuwara (Matara District), with the participation of approximately 30 Buddhist monks and a mob comprising around 2000 people. The freedom of religion or belief is a fundame