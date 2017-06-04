Ear- Shattering Deafening Silence

It is a deafening silence that’s ear shattering. Percy Mahendra Rajapaksa, former Sri Lanka President has been accusing the Indian Spy Agency, RAW, whose boss is Narendra Damodardas Modi the Indian Prime Minister, of staging ‘a coup against him and throwing and him out of power. Surprisingly they met on Vesak Day under cosy conditions at the Indian High Commissioner’s residence and the High Commissioner reported: Rajapaksa had described the talks as ‘cordial’, had praised the bi-lateral cooperation that had existed between the two countries over the years, the meeting had taken place on Rajapaksa’s request and Rajapaksa had accepted an invitation Modi to visit New Delhi.

Masses in the Dark

But the people at large have still not been told one word about what took place at this meeting that could well change the course of politics in this country by Rajapaksa, his brother Gotabhaya or Prof .G. L. Peiris who had been in attendance. Prof.Peiris as spokesman had told the Sri Lankan media that the contents of the talks were confidential.

Not only the Rajapaksa faithful but Sri Lankans at large are entitled to ask: who did the two Rajapaksas and the professor represent at these discussions? Sri Lankans, the political opposition of the country or was it a mere private powwow? What of the so called Joint Opposition? Ten days before a speaker of one of the constituent parties of their coalition Wimal Weerawansa, gave a spectacular demonstration in demagoguery before a massive May Day crowd and appealed to the people to wreck Modi’s official visit to celebrate the UN Day for Vesak by hoisting black flags.

Invertebrata Politica

Such political somersaults of leaders that result in their partners becoming clowns before multitudes in decent politics demand immediate resignation from those political organisations. But Weerawansa and many of those on stage on May Day belong to a newly evolved species of humanity, the Invertebrata Politica , those without backbones.

For obvious reasons the Indians too are keeping mum.

Even the Sri Kotha defenders are mumbling. They don’t want to wreck the diplomatic efforts of their leader Ranil or as usual in cricketing terms letting the ball go through their legs, a bokku, with their usual political ineptitude?

With this one somersault, Sri Lankan Opposition politics has been exposed to what it has been for a long time: a political farce. Decisions are made by the supreme leader, the rest including sub-leaders are mere Yakkos.

It could be argued that a leader of a country meeting a defeated leader of another country is not something new and that it is a practice of modern democracy. Ranil Wickremesinghe meets Rahul and Sonia Gandhi quite often. But Ranil has not accused the Gandhis or Congress of toppling his government or vice- versa!

The Modi- Rajapaksa confab will have a parallel of Hillary Clinton meeting Vladimir Putin and not breathing a word about it.

Credibility and Transparency?

What of the credibility and transparency of the Rajapaksa leadership among the JO following? Instead of a clear revelation of what took place at this secret meeting an attempt is made to cover it up with a smokescreen by a Rajapaksa defender of the faith who invariably resorts to Fidel Castro’s fight against the Yankees and concludes that it is what has to be done in Sri Lanka on any given issue!

The new constitution which Ranil is trying to enact is being used to obfuscate whatever is going under the table between Modi and Rajapaksa.

De-centralisation of power in the new constitution will enable the spread of the Modi’s Indian economic imperialism from the fast growing Southern Indian states to north Lanka with Trinco as its base, is the fantasy web that is being spun to drive the fear of Indian imperialism and Tamil separatism, the latter still being viewed as the key propaganda weapon to capture power at elections.

It is time UNPers if not the government kept asking Rajapaksa and Modi what their plans for Sri Lanka are.

Cabinet Reshuffle

Not much faith was placed in a positive outcome in reshuffling the same pack. This pessimism was justified. Whether Mangala Samaraweera would make a better Finance Minister than Ravi Karunanayake or Karunanayake a better a better Foreign Minister than Samaraweera, UNPers were not saying. What is inexplicable is that defeated candidates who were given ministerial appointments being given bigger portfolios with greater subjects under them.

What their outstanding performances since their unique appointments is hard to guess. Are all the blues in Yasapalanaya doing great to remain in their comfortable seats?

The re- appointment of Tikal Marapana with two degrees ( Physics-Maths and LLB) to a cabinet rich in GCE-Os and nothing is welcome. The former Attorney General and a leading member of the private bar who is known to be a person not swayed by populism. His resignation as a minister earlier is one such example of his politics and a refreshing change from the prevalent ‘Ehei Uthumaneni’ variety.

Marapana, a Thomian, will find himself somewhat of a stranger in the predominantly FRCS (Fellow Royal College Students gathering) although he had been there twice earlier.