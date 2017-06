Four Prison Officers Interdicted Over Prison Escape

Four prison officers have been interdicted over the escape of four inmates from the Negombo prison.

The prison officers were interdicted after Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation and Hindu Religious Affairs Minister D.M. Swaminathan visited the prison on Tuesday.

The four inmates had dug a hole in the prison and escaped. Swaminathan claimed some prison officers were involved in the escape.

He had called for a full investigation into the incident.