Over Rs. 7 Million Worth Weather Equipment Left To Rot

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Over Rs. 7 million worth of weather monitoring equipment had been left to rot since 2009.Disaster Management Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa told The Sunday Leader that the equipment had been purchased with foreign funding in 2009.

He said the equipment had been stored in Padukka and the usage lifespan of most of it had now expired. Yapa said the equipment has now been transferred to the Disaster Management Centre in Colombo.

The equipment had been purchased by the former government but only a few of the items had been put to use. Sources said that some of the equipment had been given to a private television channel but the Minister could not confirm those claims.

The weather monitoring equipment, if put to good use and maintained, could have helped prevent loss of life from natural disasters like the one which was experienced in the country recently.

Meanwhile, Yapa dismissed claims of mismanagement in the distribution of humanitarian relief to the affected families following the recent disaster.

He said that there were instances where some people complained of not receiving aid.

However he said that when the complaints were investigated it was found that the aid which was distributed had been hidden by these people in order to get more supplies or to spread false propaganda.