The Commando Challenge Supercross 2017, a racing event for both cars and motorbikes organised by the Commando Regiment of the Sri Lanka Armyin collaboration with the Sri Lanka Association of Racing Drivers and Riders (SLARDAR) and CEAT Sri Lanka, is set to be worked off on 16th July.

The unique supercross will take place on an international-standard track that will be one of the longest, widest and speediest witnessed in the local racing scene. The Supercross for both cars and bikes will launch the first ever international standardized track with the “Jocker lap” named as “Commando Lap” this year.

The track at the Commando Regimental Training School (CRTS) in UvaKudaOya will be setup in an area of historical significance named Balaharuwa where King Dutugemunu’s main training ground for his men was thought to have existed. Both the 1.9km racing car track and the 1.6km bike track have been created with the technical guidance and supervision of professionals from SLARDAR. A total of 12 racing car events and 10 motorbike events are expected to test the skills of the finest drivers and riders in the country and provide the large crowds a first-hand view of the some of the most thrilling racing action in the country as competitors battle for supremacy on the brand new track.

Speaking at the launch event, Major General Ralph Nugera – Colonel of the Regiment Commandos stated, “The 2017 edition of the Commando Challenge Supercross is bound to be a unique experience for not only the drivers and riders but also for all the spectators expected at the event. While both the tracks are of international standards and designed using the knowledge and experience of experts in the field, it is located in a part of the country that is rich in history and takes us back in time to the era of King Dutugemunu and his warrior. I am sure this inspirational setting will bring out the ‘warrior’ in all the drivers and riders as they battle each other and the elements to be the best.”

NishanWasalathanthri – President of SLARDAR stated, “We are thrilled to be associated with the Commando Regiment for this unique event for yet another year. After the success of last year’s event, we are excited to team up with them and offer something different to the racing fans in Sri Lanka yet again. It is an ideal platform for our highly-talented drivers and riders to showcase skills and gain valuable experience on a track that meets international standards. We wish all of them the very bestand we all look forward to a day of racing thrills.”

Wasalathanthri added, “With the Launch of Sri Lanka Super Series 2017 powered by Abaya & Co. where Commando ChallengeSupercross is one of the most important events, we are proud to announce that the Champion Driver will receive a Brand New KIA Picanto Car, Sponsored by Vision Care (Pvt) Ltd. and Co-Sponsored by KIA Motors Lanka Limited and the Champion Rider will receive a Brand New Honda Hornet Motor Cycle Sponsored by Stafford Motors (Pvt) Ltd at the awards ceremony which will be held at Eagles Lake Side Ratmalana on the 2nd of December 2017.”