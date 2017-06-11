All Eyes On Ashwin In Must-Win Game

India vs South Africa

With Virat Kohli favouring the seam bowling all-round option of Hardik Pandya and the emergence of Kedar Jadhav as a handy part-time off-spinner, Ashwin has been warming the bench in the Champions Trophy so far, something which he hasn’t complained about according to the Indian captain.

“He is very professional about these things. We have clash of opinions about bowling plans and all because he is a smart and thinking cricketer, but when it comes to team selection, he supports my decisions,” Kohli had said before the match against Sri Lanka.

But the loss to the Lankans means India is in a do-or-die situation against the world’s top ODI nation, South Africa, who themselves will be fighting to get rid of the ‘chokers’ tag when the two teams lock horns at the Oval on Sunday.

Ashwin’s record in ODIs in England is pretty impressive. The off-spinner has 21 wickets to his name in 14 matches at an average of 24.09 and an economy rate of 4.67, which definitely makes for a case for his inclusion against a South African team, known to struggle against spin. Also the fact that the Proteas have quite a few left-handers in their middle order also makes a case for Ashwin’s inclusion.

The only thing that goes against him perhaps is his previous record against the Proteas. A poor average of over 54 in 6 matches, in which he has picked up only 5 wickets is a cause of concern. But his record against the left-handers is something which might force Kohli and Kumble to consider him.

“The best part about having a big squad is that you can make changes. We are open to any combination and we will take a look at all the possibilities in order to come up with a winning team against South Africa,” Virat Kohli had said after the loss against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, most of the Proteas were at an optional practice session at the indoor nets at Lords with

all-rounders Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj working on their respective skills under the watchful eyes of batting coach Neil McKenzie and head coach Russel Domingo.

The mood in the Protea camp was suddenly lifted by the surprise arrival of former South African captain Graeme Smith who paid a visit to the team and was seen speaking to the coaching staff for a long time.

Smith, who currently works as a commentator for the ICC, was at Lord’s for some personal work and dropped by to give a pep talk to his former teammates.

Batting coach Neil McKenzie said that Smith is always around the team to give his inputs and it was great to have him at the camp ahead of a big match against India.

“Graeme is a South African at heart and is always there to help the team and give his inputs. It is great to hear from him as he has been a great captain and servant of South African cricket,” McKenzie said.