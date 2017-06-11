Call From Culture To Fashion

Interview with fashion designer Indie Wijesekara

Indie is a fashion designer whose signature aesthetic is heavy with elements, colours and inspiration from global cultures. Speaking to The Sunday Leader, Indie discussed how cultures have always inspired her and how she often finds herself deconstructing cultural elements to discover the key drivers for the vision of her very latest collections. When asked how and when she found her way into design and fashion, Indie mentions that her childhood in multicultural Sri Lanka where culture was often depicted in richly diverse clothing was the origin of her love for fashion.

“As a person who was born and raised in Sri Lanka, a land with multicultural ways of life, I was exposed to the bonding of different ethnic groups. This influenced me a lot and also paved my path into design in a way I guess. This is what still pushes me to become a designer with a cultural touch.”

Indie focuses her creative work within art related themes that carry conceptual connections to culture. One such example is her graduation collection at college back when she studied fashion design. The muse for this project was none other than the iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo who was a modern representation of her subcontinent’s culture during her era.

“She painted her own reality and made the observer feel what she felt. The clothing range Inmade inspired by her was targeted for the fashion icons out there, which Frida Kahlo herself was. It was featured on the Sri Lanka Design Festival runway that year.”

Indie says she found the project challenging as she did enjoy the entire process in connecting her muse with textile options, prints, silhouettes and the final construction of the full collection. Her biggest challenge however, was recreating what was in her mind, out there in reality.

“The most challenging part would be executing what I had in mind, the concept, to garment form and the most fun part was developing the graphics for it and letting out the Frida in me.”

Indie believes that being a designer was a journey of self discovery for her, something that made her realise her biggest strengths, fears and pleasures.

“Being a designer not only helped me discover myself as a creative person, but also discover who I really am in person.”

Design itself is something that Indie finds to be immensely important. She sees it beyond its role of acting as a mode of self expressionfornthe designed, and sees it as something that also stands for the reciprocal reaction from the audience or the user as well.

“I believe that design is more than an expression of one’s self, it is a form of communication. It conveys a message; a message that delivers.”

