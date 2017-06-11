Gazette Issued Giving New Ministers More State Institutions

Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Finance and Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera have been given key government institutions, as per an Extraordinary Gazette notice issued yesterday.

The Extraordinary Gazette signed by President Maithripala Sirisena allocates the government institutions which will operate under the new cabinet Ministers appointed recently.

Accordingly, the new Foreign Minister has been given Diplomatic Missions Abroad, the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute for International Relations and Strategic Studies and the National Oceanic Affairs Committee Secretariat;

The Foreign Minister has also been given the National Lotteries Board and the Development Lotteries Board.

The new Finance and Media Minister has been allocated 33 institutions including the General Treasury, Department of Fiscal Policy, Department of National Budget, Department of Public Enterprises, Department of Public Finance, Department of Treasury Operations, Department of Public Accounts, Department of Trade & Investment Policy, Department of Development Finance, Department of Information Technology Management, Department of Legal Affairs, Department of Inland Revenue, Department of Valuation, Department of Management

Services, Sri Lanka Customs, Department of Excise, Insurance Board of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Monitoring Board, Public Service Mutual Provident Association, Lady Lochore Fund, Tax Appeals Commission, Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation, Department of Information, Sri Lanka Press Council, Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation, Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation, Independent Television Network, Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Ltd., Lanka Puwath Ltd., Selacine Rupavahini Institute, Creative Helanka Ltd., Sri Lanka Television Training Institute and the Mahinda Rajapaksa National Tele-cinema Park (Ranmihithenna).

Meanwhile, the Minister of Development Assignment has been given the Department of Project Management and Monitoring, Employees’ Trust Fund and Academy of Financial Studies (Miloda).

The Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms has been given the Department of Land Commissioner General, Land Reform Commission, Department of Land Settlement, Department of Surveyor General, Institute of Surveying and Mapping, Land Survey Council, Department of Land Use Policy Planning and Kantalai Sugar Company.