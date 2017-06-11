It Is Not Fair To Criticise The PM – Mahinda Samarasinghe

Ports and Shipping Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe says it is not fair to critisise Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe over the Hambantota Port issue. He also insisted there was no rift in the government over the recent cabinet reshuffle. Samarasinghe told The Sunday Leader, the party leaders in the cabinet agreed on the reshuffle.

by Dileesha Abeysundara

Q. What is your view regarding the recent Cabinet reshuffle?

A: I think it is something that was timely. If we look at our history, many previous governments have in fact done Cabinet reshuffles and this is certainly is not a new trend.

Q. Did the government opt for the Cabinet reshuffle just to gain popularity among the people?

A: Certainly not. What this reshuffle means is that the government is thinking in a different way. We have the ability and opportunity to go further in terms of governance. Further, we initiated this Cabinet reshuffle in January. The whole country realised that this was not something that was done haphazardly but it was a well calculated and predetermined move which was discussed over five months before being implemented. It was done with honest intentions to strengthen the government. Even when there were single party governments such Cabinet reshuffles were done. Especially when there is a consensus government, a Cabinet reshuffle can be expected. There is no need to get excited about such changes in ministerial portfolios as this is a normal procedure and nothing that is bad for the country. In fact it is a good thing.

Q: But would you agree that due to the reshuffle, there are disputes that have arisen between the two governing parties?

A: I don’t see such a situation. Because, if the two party leaders have come to an agreement and the reshuffle was done based on that understanding, I don’t see any reason why there should be any issue. President and Prime Minister discussed the cabinet reshuffle and took a collective decision. What we have to do as ministers is to accept their decision and carry on our assigned duties as entrusted to us. If this decision was taken based on one leader’s decision and the other was opposing it, then it is a different situation and it would be fair to get worried over such a situation. However, when both leaders have come to a collective agreement, there should not be any issue and if anyone is unhappy with this decision, then they should resign from the government and leave.

Q: Now that the Cabinet reshuffle is over, are all the issues resolved? Are you happy?

A: I noticed that every minister who accepted his portfolio accepted that there were many challenges they had to face in their respective designated ministries. No one accepted his/her ministry without the understanding that there were challenges. But, what we now have to do is work towards resolving these challenges and overcoming them. It is only then that we can prove to the people that we are a successful government.

Q: Were there issues among certain Cabinet Ministers, or was the government’s failure blamed on them?

A: As I said earlier, this is nothing new. There have been Cabinet reshuffles periodically at various stages. However, numerous theories were expressed through the media, perhaps because we have given the media ample freedom to express their views. This is what they did, and various media organisations expressed interpretations of their individual views and stands. In fact, they named the ministers who were to receive these portfolios and gave their interpretations of it. The reason they could go to such an extent was because of the fact that there is unlimited media freedom today and they have the freedom to report events even if it not in favour of the government. However, it is not a good thing that this media freedom is being used to propagate various political agendas.

Q: Are you happy with the Ports and Shipping Ministry you got?

A: Yes I am very happy. The reason is that ports and shipping is the country’s economic hub, so to speak. If you take the import and export activities or the activities pertaining to sea, these all come under the Ports and Shipping Ministry. In fact, this ministry can play a pivotal role in strengthening the country’s economy. What we now have to do is focus on further improving on the productivity of this sector. Foreign exchange will flow into the country if this sector’s productivity is enhanced. I hope to ensure such a change within a short period of time. In 1977, when Lalith Athulathmudali was appointed as the Ports and Shipping Minister, I remember how the institution was and what he had transformed it into at the time he left this ministry. Now what we have to do is the same thing and we must improve the port’s productivity just like the way he thought and brought the Colombo port to international standards and levels of efficiency. Today the Colombo Port is ranked 23rd in the world. I intend however, to improve on this and take the Colombo port to even better international rankings during my tenure.

Q: There were allegations that Minister Arjuna Ranatunge did not comply with the government’s policies. How do you intend to work in the future with regard to the Port project?

A: My intention has always been to work towards the requirements and betterment of the country. I have always worked with the country’s best interest at heart and have never worked towards achieving my own personal agendas. This is the way we should work as we have been appointed for this purpose. However, every minister has the right to express his/her own views or opinions. But, after I have accepted this portfolio, I am not bound to carry out or work according to my predecessor’s opinions or stands. This is the tradition. If there were anything good that could be derived from the previous minister’s efforts or views, then certainly, I am glad to accept them and improve on them. But, eventually I am bound to carry out the decisions taken by the Cabinet. That is my ultimate responsibility.

I may have my own opinions and plans, yet I have to present them to the Cabinet and obtain Cabinet approval prior to implementing these plans. It is only then that the whole Cabinet is responsible for the implementation of this collective decision. There are numerous opinions being expressed through the media with regard to the Hambantota Port, yet there is no agreement that has been signed so far. It is the Cabinet that eventually decides if this agreement will be signed or not. As the subject minister and member of the Cabinet, I have a special responsibility to look into the best interest of the Port Authority, Ports and Shipping Ministry and the country. That is my stand.

I intend to take the Hambantota Port matters into my hands, because as the subject minister it is my responsibility. It is my view that when I eventually bring the agreement to the Cabinet for approval, it should be an agreement that is beneficial for the country. They have no other requirement or agenda. There will definitely be no sale of Hambantota. There are some who use political slogans that we are trying to sell Hambantota. I assure you there is absolutely no plan to sell Hambantota at any point.

In fact the previous government put us in trouble. They had obtained huge loans from China, but paid no heed to how these loans could be paid back. The Port Authority has so far paid up Rs. 4,000 million of this loan. When you take into account the entire loan, there is a huge amount that we have to pay back and it is impossible to continue to pay this colossal amount. By, 2018, 2019 and 2020 this debt burden will further increase. Generally when a loan is obtained you get a five year grace period. It is after this grace period that one has to start paying back the loan. Hence, we are compelled to pay back this loan within the next three years. But, it is an impossible burden. This is why the Prime Minister went to China and met with the Chinese Prime Minister and asked them to help us. Based on the good relations with China, they agreed to give us an investor for Hambantota so that we could make money out of it and would be in a better position to pay back the loan. This was as a result of the efforts of the Prime Minister. He took the initiative to go to China, talk to them and bring us some concession to get this country out of the debt burden the previous government put us into. Hence, it is not fair to criticise him for having made the effort. If one were to criticise, then it must be done constructively.

I intend to present certain amendments to this agreement, because we cannot allow any party to violate the laws and regulations of the Port Authority. We have discussed this issue and come to an agreement. I now intend to present my stand to China and I doubt they will oppose it. Even if they are investing here, they cannot be allowed to go above our country’s laws and regulations. Hence, we intend to iron out all these issues and bring this investment to the country. The problem however, is that no one spoke about the efforts taken by the Prime Minister when he went to Chine and negotiated with them and brought this investment to the country. Instead they only criticise without any understanding or regard for the fact that he saved the country from a dire predicament.

Q: Did you expect to get the Foreign Ministerial portfolio and did you carry out a campaign in that regard?

A: No I had no such intention. It was the people of the country who determined I was suitable for such a position. However, the person now appointed, Minister Ravi Karunanayake is a very suitable person for this position. He loves this country. I wish him well in his endeavours.