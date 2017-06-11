Mediocrities And National Treasures

Susanthika Jayasinghe, The Golden Girl of Sri Lankan Athletics, has the tendency to lock horns with incumbent ministers of sports. She had a flaming row about a decade ago when S. B. Dissanayake was the Minister of Sports and now it’s the turn of the incumbent minister Dayasiri Jayasekera.

It has been a tremendous saga of tears, toil, sweat and guts for this girl from the little known village in Uduwara in Kegalle District to podiums of Olympic, Asian and World Championship games to claim gold, silver and bronze medals. When she commenced her sprint career she was a bare foot contestant with no money to buy running shoes, no sports equipment and no coach to train her. Yet during her career that lasted 13 years, she became a formidable sprinter on the international track to be called the Asian Black Mare.

In 2010 General Election, irrepressible Susanthika ran for a seat in the Kegalle District on the UPFA ticket under Mahinda Rajapaksa but failed in the attempt.

Last week, she hit the headlines once again but not for athletics.

Recently she had been appointed – quite deservedly – as an adviser by the Sports Ministry for selecting and training prospective track athletes amidst much fanfare and publicity.

She had written her autobiography in two languages and announced her intentions of establishing a Susanthika Jayasinghe Sports Fund, a website and a Susanthika Jayasinghe Sports Academy. President Maithripala Sirisena and Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera had been present on the occasion.

But now her salary paid by the Sports Ministry had ceased to be.

The impetuous Susanthika announced to the media that she would sell the Silver Medal awarded to her at the Sydney Olympics because she had no money to feed her two children.

According to the online website Colombo Page, Minister Jayasekera had denied allegations that her salary from the Sports Ministry had been stopped. The Cabinet had approved a salary of Rs. 60,000 and he had submitted a cabinet paper that she be provided with a vehicle. Jayasekera had also lashed out at the Olympian: ‘Susanthika’s biggest problem is her insatiable greed for freebies and her inflated ego. She thinks that she should be granted perks and privileges on the basis of having won a medal at a global level’.

He had also said that the Sports Ministry was willing to buy Susanthika’s medal but according to another report she had said that she had received offers worth Rs. 250 million for the medal and from the proceeds of the sale she could even sponsor Minister Jayasekera’s next election campaign!

Much more important than the Jayasinghe-Jayasekera squabbles is the statement of Jayasekera that the Sport Act would be amended to bar sportspersons selling their medals won at international competitions.

Perhaps, only those who have not won any medal or trophy in sports would agree that they do not own medals or trophies won by the skills and prowess. It is also symptomatic of politicians who want to nationalize things which they do not own or can’t aspire to possess. But anyone who has won even a cup at a school sports meet’s bun-eating race will want to treasure it as a memento but this is not appreciated by the losers.

Are medals presented at Olympic Games given to individuals who have won them or to their country? Quite obviously it is personal to individuals who have won them considering the procedures involved in the presentation. If a politician or a sports panjandrum considers that they have control of the ownership of Olympic medals then the question would arise whether Sri Lankans should be presented with medals at all at future games.

There are plenty of sad stories around the world winners of medals being compelled to sell their valued medals in order to survive. Not only Olympic Medals but medals awarded for highest military valour such as the Victoria Cross and Purple Heart can be sold by the recipients.

Susanthika Jayasinghe has been awarded the nation’s highest honour: Deshabandu not for holding ‘pandang’ to political leaders or bribing them but for winning rare fame and honour to Sri Lanka which had sent the nation’s spirit soaring. Such original and creative persons are exceptions to the normal order of things and should be treated so by mediocrities and hum-drum functionaries.

In this period of our society where Blackholes that are sucking up billions such as airports without planes and harbours without ships are considered ‘national treasures’ (Jatika Vastu) shouldn’t those who bring rare fame and honour also is so considered?