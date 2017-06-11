MR Holds Secret Talks With SLFPers In Japan

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is said to have had secret talks with some Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members in Japan.

Sources said that Rajapaksa is making a desperate attempt to gather the support of some key SLFP members before the MoU between the SLFP and the United National Party (UNP) expires in August.

There have been reports the UNP and SLFP will sign a new MoU in August to extend the working relationship in the government.

Rajapaksa is however keen to get the support of some disgruntled SLFP Ministers and Deputy Ministers to strengthen the joint opposition.

Meanwhile it is learned that Rajapaksa has sought the support of former Airport and Aviation Services Chairman Gamini Abeyratne a.k.a. Taxi Abey to negotiate with a top UNP Minister to suspend investigations on the Rajapaksa family.

Rajapaksa is attempting to stop investigations being carried out by the Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) on his family.