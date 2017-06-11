Nadal and Wawrinka Set For Blockbuster Final

Tennis – French Open – Men’s Final

OF ALL the players Rafael Nadal would choose to have standing across the net with history beckoning, Stan Wawrinka is the last.

Not Roger Federer. Not Andy Murray, nor Novak Djokovic.

Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss wrecking ball who makes a habit of gatecrashing grand slam parties is the most feared man in tennis. Wawrinka is the oldest finalist in 44 years, but he also the most dangerous.

And even though Nadal holds a 15-3 head-to-head edge, the Swiss presents a huge worry for Nadal as the Spaniard chases a 10th French Open crown.

“It’s true that when he hits hard, he hits really hard. Stopping him can be difficult,” Nadal said.

“I do not want him to play his game, which means I need to make sure I don’t let him be in that position where he can hit hard. I will have to do everything I can to keep him from playing aggressively. If I can play long balls, if I can hit hard, if I can do that, well, I think I will be hopefully able to control him.

“I know he’s dangerous when he plays aggressively, so I need to limit his possibilities. I will play very aggressively, and I don’t want him to take control. Easy to say, but it may not be that easy to do.

The metrics around Nadal are extraordinary.

He is into his 22nd major final, a figure bettered only by Roger Federer’s 28, and has an extraordinary 78-2 Roland Garros record.

The Mallorcan has won the title in Paris from 2005-8 and 2010-14 and is chasing a 53rd claycourt trophy — four more than Argentine dirtballer Guillermo Vilas (49) amassed.

The left-hander also boasts a freakish 101-2 record in best-of-five set claycourt contests — all of which should spell danger for Wawrinka.

But, as Nadal can attest, the Swiss is never more dangerous than when in a grand slam final — he is yet to lose one.

But he understands exactly what Nadal represents on the slowest surface of all, where the Spaniard has time and space to unleash devastating drives.

“I think to play Rafa on clay in French Open in a final is probably the biggest challenge you can have in tennis,” Wawrinka said.

“He’s the best player ever on clay. He’s going for his 10th Roland Garros, so it’s something really impressive, something tough. It’s for sure gonna be really difficult. But again, in the end of the day, it’s the final. The pressure is on both players.

“No-one go on the court thinking he has no pressure. We both want to win the title, and we both gonna give it all on the court. He’s for sure gonna be the favourite with what he’s done in the past, but also this season already he’s playing so well.”