Terry Flanagan Set To Receive Prestigious Diamond Ring

Boxing

WBO world lightweight champion of the Terry Flanagan is set to receive a prestigious Diamond Ring from the organisation.

The award is reserved for ‘elite’ boxers who have made five successful defences of their world titles.

All action ‘Turbo’ (33-0, 13KOs) currently holds the longest undefeated record in British boxing and is hoping to secure a blockbuster unification fight against Jorge Linares or Mikey Garcia later this year.

Flanagan won his WBO crown against Jose Zepeda back in July 2015 and has gone on to make successful defencesagainst DiegoMagdaleno, Derry Mathews, MzonkeFana, Orlando Cruz and most recently PetrPetrov.

At the age of just 27, Flanagan has already joined the line-up of accomplished former WBO Champions such as Oscar De La Hoya, Joe Calzaghe and WladimirKlitschko, who all made at least five successful defences of their belts.

“I am delighted to receive this award in recognition of my accomplishments in the ring” said Mancunian Flanagan.

“I have so much more to give to the sport of boxing. My best years are still ahead of me and I believe my best performances are yet to come.”

President FrancisoValcarcel said: “Terry is a great ambassador for the WBO. We are delighted to honour his accomplishments inside the ring. He is a great champion and deserves to wear the special WBO Diamond Ring. Boxing needs champions like him.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am pleased to see my man and WBO Champion Terry Flanagan recognised for his brilliant achievements in the ring. The lightweight division is currently one of the best weight classes in boxing and Terry will not fear going up against any of the other champions.”