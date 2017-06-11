Translating Life Experiences To Fashion

Shani Weerakoon discusses her journey in design with The Sunday Leader

Shani stepped into the creative life just like anyone else; unsure yet curious and afraid yet completely enamoured. She found her earliest inspiration to pursue creativity through her older sibling who was an artist, and soon discovered her own voice in fashion. This was the beginning of her lifelong commitment to design, as she found healing, joy and purpose all in the creative process. Speaking to The Sunday Leader, Shani shared how design not only became a beloved way of spending time and a fantastic career but also a way of healing during troubled times.

When and how did you find your way into design?

I am a totally creative person. I think I followed my brother who is a very artistic person, and as a child I always tried to do what he did. Then I got into art myself and that gave way to my childhood dream to be a designer. I used to illustrate different outfits and silhouettes and participated in school competitions. After A/Ls I found my way through to AOD and this is where I found a way to make my dreams come true as a Fashion and Textile design graduate of their Northumbria University programme in Colombo. At the moment I am working as a designer at MAS Fabrics. Through all this, my mother was the pillar of strength for my success and throughout my design journey.

How do your translate your personal experiences to fashion?

An example is a heritage project I did back when I was studying. It was a project that touched my heart, because the concept was inspired by an incident that influenced my life heavily. So, here, I combined a fond memory with textile manipulation. The project was called Dark to Lightness and I developed a mini jacket highlighted by dip dye and beading as textile manipulation. The play of dip dye on fabric, creates unintended patterns in enticing shades by black. This was targeted for young customers who like simple, but glamorous works of wearable art. It was selected to show at the Sri Lanka Design Festival 2012.

What really challenged you during this project?

The most challenging part was how to translate my life event into an art work. I took emotions like fear, distress and sorrowful expressions and played with colours and textures to imply them in a way where I could build a story.

What do you love about being a designer and how do you hope to take that to the future?

Being a designer for me is all about getting to appreciate what the fashion world has to offer through a designer’s perspective while also finding new sources of inspiration through art, music, and architecture. Seeing my final product on people and on the runway is one of the most fulfilling parts. To take that forward, I am looking to start my own brand in the near future.

How do you interpret design?

Design for me is creativity plus ability. Creativity is base aspect in design and this needs to be paired with ability or skill to bring out the design force.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL PAGE