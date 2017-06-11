Zeid’s Recommendations Take A Back Seat

by Easwaran Rutnam

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein made some key recommendations to Sri Lanka in March but the government now gives the impression those recommendations will not be fully implemented.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who was Foreign Minister at the time the recommendations were made, says Sri Lanka has not agreed to implement the recommendations on Sri Lanka by Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein.

The recommendations were in a report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council during its regular session in March this year.

Samaraweera said that the government had only agreed to a Resolution on Sri Lanka and the Resolution did not include the recommendations of Ra’ad Al Hussein.

He said Sri Lanka had refused to agree to an international investigation on the war and instead pushed for a domestic mechanism.

The former Foreign Minister said that in March, 48 countries backed Sri Lanka’s proposal through the Resolution submitted to the UN Human Rights Council.

He said that countries like Russia and China supported the efforts being taken by the current Government to address the human rights issue.

Samaraweera also said that some elements in the military could harm the image of the security forces and action must be taken against those elements.

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein in March called for an agreement on a comprehensive strategy, with a time-line and detailed benchmarks, to address all the transitional justice pillars identified in Resolution 30/1 on Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner told the UN Human Rights Council during the 34th session that his office has continued to provide technical assistance to Sri Lanka, complemented by frequent expert missions and support by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.

“I note promising progress regarding constitutional reform, with the Parliament establishing itself as a constitutional assembly. Inclusive public consultations conducted by the Public Representations Committee were followed in November by reports from six subcommittees appointed by the Constitutional Assembly to make recommendations regarding fundamental rights, the judiciary, finance, law and order, public service and centre-periphery relations. But these reports have not yet received adequate consideration,” he said.

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said that although progress to establish transitional justice mechanisms has been slow, he was heartened by the recent report of the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms, synthesising thousands of submissions from across all ethnic and religious groups.

“I urge the government to embrace and make the broadest possible use of the report, following its inclusive and thoughtful consultations. What is needed now is agreement on a comprehensive strategy, with a time-line and detailed benchmarks, to address all the transitional justice pillars identified in Resolution 30/1 – which as the Foreign Minister recently reminded us, was co-sponsored by Sri Lanka,” he said.

He also said that Sri Lanka’s ratifications of the Convention on Enforced Disappearances and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities are also significant steps forward.

“They now require rapid integration into domestic law, in accordance with international standards. Following last year’s legislation to set up an Office of Missing Persons, I recommend that there be swift progress in establishing this body, which could play a crucial role in resolving enforced disappearances,” he said.

In the face of rising frustration among victims, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said a number of confidence-building measures must be accelerated. These include the release of land occupied by the military, which remains slow. While an effort is underway to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act and replace it with legislation that complies with international human rights law, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein says this work has yet to be concluded.

“Numerous pending cases under the Prevention of Terrorism Act have not yet been resolved. It will also be essential to effectively operationalise an appropriate vetting procedure – including an independent, civilian human rights component – in advance of any future deployment of military and police personnel to UN peacekeeping missions,” he said.

“The design of truth and reparations processes appear to be underway, but these efforts need to be in consultation with the victims and civil society. It is important for the country’s future to send the signal that impunity is no longer tolerated. I am particularly troubled by the lack of progress in a number of emblematic cases. The consistent failure to effectively investigate, prosecute and punish serious crimes appears to reflect a broader reluctance or fear to take action against members of the security forces. Combined with a general lack of trust in the impartiality of the justice system regarding past violations, this continuing unwillingness or inability to address impunity reinforces the need for international participation in a judicial mechanism. For this to be credible, it should include a special counsel, foreign judges and defence lawyers, and authorized prosecutors and investigators. The National Consultations also identified international participation as a way to gain the trust of the victims,” he added.

He also urged Sri Lanka’s government to regularly consult the independent commissions, and particularly the Human Rights Commission, which have an invaluable role in strengthening good governance.

After the report was released, Human Rights Watch, in a statement had said that the report on Sri Lanka by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein paints a picture that is in stark contrast to the rosy claims of the Sri Lankan Government.

Human Rights Watch said Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein had decried Sri Lanka’s slow progress on its reform pledges in his report to the UN Human Rights Council.

“The UN high commissioner paints a picture that is in stark contrast to the rosy claims of the Sri Lankan Government,” said John Fisher, Geneva director at Human Rights Watch. “Zeid’s report bolsters findings by UN independent experts and Sri Lankan rights groups that meaningful government action is needed, particularly on accountability and justice.”

Fisher also noted that the High Commissioner’s report expressed particular concern that the government had not even begun preparatory work on establishing a judicial mechanism with foreign judges and other judicial officers, one of the four transitional justice mechanisms under the resolution.

Human Rights Watch and other human rights organisations have cited presidential statements in opposition to that undertaking as evidence of the government’s unwillingness to create a court that would try serious crimes committed by both sides in the country’s 27-year-long civil war, which ended in 2009.

The High Commissioner’s report notes progress on public consultations involving constitutional reforms and transitional justice. However, it strongly recommends that the government “embrace” the report of the government-appointed transitional justice Consultation Task Force, which calls for a hybrid judicial mechanism based on wide-reaching consultations across all communities. Human Rights Watch and others have pointed out the government’s disregard for the task force in Sri Lanka even while it takes credit for its report in Geneva and other international forums.

“The High Commissioner’s report spotlights just how far there is to go before the promise of reconciliation, justice, and reform in Sri Lanka becomes a reality,” Fisher said. “The Human Rights Council needs to engage meaningfully with both the high commissioner’s report and the Consultation Task Force report, and adopt a substantive resolution to urge acceptance of its recommendations, request an implementation timetable, and ensure continued international scrutiny until the Sri Lankan government delivers on its commitments in full.”