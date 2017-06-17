Action from one of the games Over 138 Players Earmarked For Super 7’S Rugby Series

A total of 138 local players representing the cream of the club and school players have been included in the main draft by Sri Lanka Rugby ahead of the eagerly anticipated Sri Lanka Super 7’s series that is expected to kick off this July.

The star-studded Sri Lanka Super 7’s series, which was inaugurated by Sri Lanka Rugby last year, was a colourful display of the shorter format of the game where eight franchise teams competed for the title. The series was given more colour and quality with the inclusion of overseas players who helped set a new benchmark for the game in Sri Lanka.

Last year the series was played across two legs in Colombo but this year the organiser’s have decided to conduct the first leg in Kandy which has a big rugby fan base.

Mobitel Eagles emerged victorious of the franchise segment while Isipathana College clinched the school’s segment.

This year’s series will kick off at the Nittawela Grounds in Kandy on the 8th and 9th of July followed by the second leg that will be worked off at the Racecourse Grounds on the 15th and 16th of July.

In line with the Super 7’s series, Sri Lanka Rugby (SLR) has released a list of 138 players who will be available for the initial local draft for the franchise teams. The franchises will be able to sign the local players in the local draft and later bid for the foreign players.

The 138 players fall into four categories; A, B, C & D according to their skills, experience and abilities.

Category A

Category A consists of the players from the current Sri Lanka national sevens squad and includes the talents such as sevens captain Danushka Ranjan and Fazil Marija.

Category A is expected to have the highest base price.

Of the 16 players in category A, there are five each from Kandy Sports Club and CR & FC, and three each from Havelocks and the Navy.

1 Jason Dissanayake Kandy SC

2 Danush Dayan Kandy SC

3 Anuradha Herath CR & FC

4 Sudarshana Muthuthanthri

Havelock SC

5 Danushka Ranjan Kandy SC

6 Richard Dharmapala Kandy SC

7 Kevin Dixon Havelock SC

8 Reeza Rafaideen CR & FC

9 Kavindu Perera CR & FC

10 Chanaka Chandimal Navy SC

11 Omalka Gunarathane CR & FC

12 Buddhima Piyaratane Navy SC

13 Nishon Perera Havelock SC

14 Samith Dananjaya Navy SC

15 Tarinda Ratwatta CR & FC

16 Fazil Marija Kandy SC

Category B

The Category B pool consists of another 32 potential Sri Lankan players and includes players who have worn the Tuskers jersey in the sevens and fifteens format as well as those seen as players for the future.

Category C

The Category C basket consists of the current club players representing the top tier clubs. The club players are divided into two sub-groups. A total of 48 players are listed here.

.

Category D

The ‘D’ category will also carry the club rugby players and consists of a total of 42 players. The group will also include many of the under 23 players who are just fresh from the schools’ rugby arena waiting to make their entry into the professional sphere.