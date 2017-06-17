Anika And Nishanga Take Top Tennis Honours

Anika Seneviratne and Nishangan Nadaraja won the Women’s and Men’s Open Singles title respectively at the 102nd Colombo Championships that concluded at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association (SLTA) playing courts during the week.

The 102nd Colombo Championship that kicked off on the 27th of last month is one of Sri Lanka’s Super ‘A’ graded tournaments played annually at the playing courts. The tournament attracts the cream of tennis talent and is highly competitive.

The junior national champion, Anika Seneviratne clinched the Women’s Singles title defeating Roshenka Fernando 6-0, 1-6, 6-1 in the finals. Seneviratne took the first set with ease winning 6-0 but Fernando fought back magnificently to win the second 1-6.

Fans were eagerly expecting a closely contested deciding third set but Seneviratne prevailed 6-1 to claim the title.

Anika made it to the finals defeating Shenalie Weerasekara 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals and Rukshika Wijesooriya in the quarters.

In the men’s event former Peterite Nishangan Nadaraja had to battle hard against the Sankha Atukorale before emerging victorious and gaining his first Men’s Singles Title. The first set saw Atokorale ease to a 6-2 win but the second set was the highlight of the tournament as the game was played at a furious pace and both opponents battled hard to gain the ascendency. Finally it was Nadaraja who took the set 7-6 (11) with the game extending to the tie-breaker. Nadaraja then continued his form to take control of the third set and win 6-3 to clinch the title.

Nadaraja who is currently studying in the United States made an impressive comeback to the local tennis arena and is expected to be on the Sri Lanka Davis Cup team when the country fights for a promotion spot to the Group II of the Asia/Oceania region.

The Women’s singles winner Anika Seneviratne continued her outstanding form and added two more national titles during the week winning both the Women’s Doubles as well as the Mixed Doubles. Seneviratne teamed up with Dineshkanthan Thangarajah to defeat the Medhira Samarasinghe-Sanka Atukorale pair 6-1, 7-5 in the mixed doubles final.

Later, Seneviratne teamed up with Jithmie Jayawickrema to win the Women’s Doubles. The duo overcame the pairing of Roshenka Fernando and Rukshika Wijesooriya 6-2, 6-1.