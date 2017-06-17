DarkSide Down

by Ryan Johnson

@lordryanjohnson

Breaking through the Lankan metal scene and taking everyone by storm is DarkSide Down, a Lankan metalcore band based in Colombo consisting of five talented musicians. On lead vocals, DashKodd, on guitars and backing vocals Aaron, guitars Rishan Hanan, on bass Dilshan Perera and on drums Ash Lanthra. The band broke out to the scene last year with their hit single and video“Break Me Apart”, the song went viral through social media. With their aggressive style of musicality DarkSide Down is an act you must follow, the energy the band delivers through their music is astonishing.

How did you guys meet and start as a band?

Randomly at a gig, well that’s how many of us headbangers get acquainted. Apart from our musical ideologies, our characters and mindset were of chemistry froam the start, we began a project a couple of months ago, and at that first practice, we had all the members in sync mainly due to the expectation and direction DashKodd gave us. A few practices later, the project became the band, and the band was established as Darkside Down.

What does your band name mean and how did you guys come up with it?

Human nature, challenges and sacrifices. It’s more like a face down with your dark side, every person may have a dark side but not everyone can understand the sacrifices and challenges needed to oppose this darkness and when you finally have the ultimate face down with it, you get DarkSide Down. Like how most band names were formed, it came off from a random selection of names, in a taxi, after practice, the only one we all agreed on…

Who are your biggest influences?

It’s hard to pick a few because as a musician you can have countless number of influences and each influence being an equal. Each one of us have different influences which we use in the Darkside Down Formula. Bringing all our individual “metal” influences together (excluding rock which is also and have been a huge part of us) this would be a summary.

Green Carnation, Converge, Dying Fetus, Opeth, Periphery, Naxatras, Monuments, Nevermore, Arch Enemy,Def Leppard, Dream Theater, Polyphia, BFMV, Intervals, Nile, Peresfone, Cacophony, Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Dio, Black Sabath,Gojira, Korn, Mudvayne, Tool, Slipknot, Lamb of God, Pantera and finally the Big 4 who have been a huge part on getting most of us metalheads into this genre.

You guys released your first single and a very energetic music video titled “Break Me Apart”. Tell us a bit about the song?

It started off from a riff Dash wrote six years ago. A song that speaks about the hurdles of life which everyone overcame and how prepared we will be for any arising obstacle. The song can be taken in many ways, maybe ways you could relate and we can’t. When we made this song on the very first jam, at that moment we knew that we were heading along a path of something greater than what we have experienced.

Making a music video is not easy, tell us a bit about that experience

Yeah it was a new experience for all of us! The video was directed by Mahasen Kalahe and the videography was done by Lakmal Ranasinghe. When we finished shooting the video we did not expect the process to be as complicated as what we experienced. However, the day was filled with laughter and we made everlasting memories, memories that we still joke and laugh about to this day.

Being a metal act over here is tough. What are the challenges you guys face as a band?

We do have a lot of challenges! Proper equipment is always hard to get, so we have to make do with what we have. Sometimes it’s hard to get the output you want with what is provided, but that’s something all the local bands face (proper practice studios included). The next is the publicity, the metal community is not huge, there are regular faces at gigs…but the word does not go out that much. We could go international with proper support and sponsorship but that’s hard to get. If you are a local metal artist you are going to spend more than you going to receive (mostly all at your expense)you got to be prepared for that.

Future plans for DarkSide Down?

Our album is our priority right at this moment. We are also working on some other surprises that will be out within this year.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL PAGE