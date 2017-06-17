Shangri-La’s Hambantota Resort & Spa Launches Its Golf Membership Programme

Shangri-La’s Hambantota Resort & Spa launched its annual golf membership programme on the 9 June 2017, as part of the activities hosted for the resort’s first year anniversary. Marking the launch of the progamme during a golf tournament hosted at Shangri-La’s Hambantota Golf and Country Club, the resort hosted a lucky draw for a member of the audience to win the annual membership.

The golf membership at Shangri-La’s Hambantota Golf and Country Club provides all the amenities guests can expect from a world class golf club, with different categories of membership to suit golfers’ preferences, unlimited golf anytime on weekdays and weekends, 30% off on accommodation, 20% off at the restaurants, and 20% discount on spa treatments for the member and spouse. Members’ family and friends can also benefit from 50% off on green fees. The individual membership starts at LKR 85,000 per year. A family membership, priced at LKR 100,000, is available so that guests from all ages can enjoy the golfing facilities and includes free usage of pool and fitness facilities. The young ones can also enroll for an individual junior membership at LKR 42,500 per year. Spread across a vast coconut palm plantation, the par-70 course golf course offers spectacular views and distinctive challenges for both beginners and seasoned players. Designed by Rodney Wright, the globally celebrated designer, the course offers lush fairways and challenging bunkers, with the Dune Area featuring subtle elevation changes and the Sapphire Mine showcasing generous greens with an abundance of water features.

“It was our vision to create a truly unique experience where the golfing community can enjoy not just Golf facilities but also a host of benefits at the resort, to blend sport and vacationing, ” says Iain McCormack, General Manager, Shangri-La’s Hambantota Resort and Spa.

