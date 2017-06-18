Rugby Legends To Feature In Special Anniversary Game

MILO Schools Rugby

As the Milo President’s Trophy completes its 25th year in succession, the rugby fans are set for a memorable experience as 25 schools rugby President’s Trophy winning captains will come together head to head for a friendly match that is set to kick off on the 24th of June at the Racecourse grounds.

Tagged as the rugby ‘Legends games’ the match will be the first of its kind and is set to feature the Milo Knockout Trophy winning captains from 1995 to 2016 who would be playing against each other in friendly rivalry.

It was in the year 1995 that Milo extended their partnership to the President’s trophy and since then their contribution to the sport has been immense where the sport has seen significant growth.

Speaking at the press conference held ahead of the launch of the ‘Legends Game’, Vice President Corporate Affairs for Nestle Sri Lanka, Bandula Egodage added these words on the journey Milo has come over the years empowering schools rugby.

“We are really proud to see how you have represented your school and some have represented your country and from being schoolboy players, the players have moulded to be true gentlemen”

The Legends match will take place alongside the Milo President’s Trophy final that will be played under floodlights at the Racecourse grounds on the 24th of June 2017. A total of 24 victorious captains will be divided into two teams; the Milo Whites and the Milo Greens. The two teams will take the field for a game of tag rugby that will kick off at 6.00 p.m. on the day of the finals.

The first Milo President’s Trophy winning skipper Sanjeewa Abeygunawardhana of the 1995 St. Peter’s College team will lead the Milo Whites while the Milo Greens will be led by Bandula Mallikarachchi who was the winning captain from Isipathana in 1996.

The Milo Whites consist of many notable schools rugby stars such as Eranda Weerakkody of Kingswood College, Janik Jayasuriya of S. Thomas’, Dinesh Siriwimala of Kingswood College and most recent Murad Ramzeen.

The Milo Greens includes Sri Lanka’s former national fifteens and sevens skipper Fazil Marija. Marija’s Kingswood team won the trophy in 2004. The team also includes the mercurial Zulki Hameed Royal’s skipper of the Champion 2002 team and last year’s winning skipper of Isipathana Kushan Indunil, Senal Deelaka and Keith Gurusinghe.

“It is great to see young and old players coming together to play this game. I think all of us played here for pride and I think that is what we should tell our younger generation as well” said the captain of the Milo Greens Mallikarachchi.

“It’s a historical moment for me, I never expected to see a moment like this and if not for my Peterite team in 1995 I would not be here. I look forward to play with the greats and have a good game” added the first President’s trophy winning skipper Sanjeewa Abeygunawardhana who leads the Milo Whites.

Internationally reputed referee Dilroy Fernando will be in charge of the whistle.