Cabinet Debates Future Of Loss Making Institutions

Cabinet last week discussed the future of loss making state institutions, including the State Engineering Corporation.

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne had said that there was a need to construct two government hospitals and proposed that the project be handed over to the State Engineering Corporation.

However, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera had proposed that a competitive bidding process be opened for the project.

Sources said that the Health Minister had however insisted that the project be given to the State Engineering Corporation.

Minister Rajitha Senaratne had agreed saying that giving the project to the State Engineering Corporation will help revive the loss making institution.

Some ministers however noted that loss making government institutions must be shut. (AW)