Fast Bowler Mohamed Amir Set To Play In Final

India vs Pakistan – Champions Trophy Final

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is likely to be fit for selection for the Champions Trophy final against India on Sunday, after completing an entire training session at The Oval on Friday. A back spasm had ruled Amir out of the semi-final against England on June 14, after he failed a fitness test shortly before the toss.

Azhar Mahmood, Pakistan’s bowling coach, said Amir was fit but did not comment on whether the bowler would play on Sunday. “Amir bowled today. Amir is fit. We have not decided about (playing him),” Mahmood said on Friday.

Amir’s likely availability could leave Pakistan with a conundrum, albeit a happy one. Despite bowling well, Amir was wicketless in the first two league matches, against India and South Africa. He had success against Sri Lanka, taking 2 for 53 and scoring a valuable 28 not out in an eighth-wicket partnership that sealed a semi-final place for Pakistan.

In the semi-final, Amir was replaced by Rumman Raees, another left-arm fast bowler who made his ODI debut in the match; he shared the new ball with Junaid Khan and took 2 for 44 in Pakistan’s eight-wicket victory.

Along with Hasan Ali, who has emerged as Pakistan’s bowler of the tournament, the pair surprised England, dismissing one of the best batting units over the last two years for 211. Hasan, who suffered a calf niggle in the semi-final, did not train with the team on Friday but Mahmood stated that the bowler was rested as a precautionary move.

Mahmood pointed out that even if Amir were to sit out, it would not be an issue for Pakistan. “We have the bench strength. Last match when Amir was not there people were worried about our main strike bowler not playing. But the way Rumman Raees came in and bowled, it showed we have the bench strength. We have guys who have such skill and such an ability that they can perform on any stage. It is just a matter of self-belief and confidence. I think anyone can replace anyone.”

Mahmood did, however, hint that if Amir was picked on Sunday, it could be at the expense of Raees. “Let us see who is going to play – Rumman Raees or Amir. Doesn’t matter. He [Raees] is a quality bowler as well. And he showed in the semi-finals on a big stage he can do the job for us. So it is a good sign for us, guys can replace other guys.”

Amir has been a near-constant presence in the Pakistan XI since his return to international cricket at the start of 2016, playing 47 out of the side’s 57 international matches, across formats, in this period.

Mahmood stated that Pakistan would be happy to have a big player like Amir back for the final, pending his fitness. “When you go to a final, you want your experienced player, you want him to be fully fit and participating on that particular day. But (we have told him) if he has any doubt he should let us know. At the moment he bowled today. He is fine. Yeah, definitely you would go with Amir, but we don’t mind if Amir can’t play. If he is not fit, then we have to move on.”