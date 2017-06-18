Local Consultants In Expressway Project Threaten To Quit

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

A rift has emerged between local and Chinese officials involved in the Southern expressway extension project.

Local consultants involved in the project have written to the project engineer, M. S. Nilawfer saying that the team leader of the Chinese company contracted for the project must be replaced over his alleged unprofessional behaviour.

Ten local officials including engineers involved in the Matara to Beliatta extension of the project have alleged that the Chinese team leader representing China Railway First Survey and Design Institute, has taken arbitrary decisions without the employer’s consent.

They alleged that among the arbitrary decisions taken by him was to remove the local quality surveyor of the local consultant staff.

The local consultants say they had made a complaint against the Chinese official earlier as well yet no action has been taken.

The letter written to the project engineer has been copied to the Highways Minister and Road Development Authority Chairman.

Construction of the extension of the Southern Expressway (ESEP) from Matara to Hambantota including Expressway link to Mattala (96km) is underway.

Construction of the 96km long four lane expressway split into four sections namely Matara – Beliatta (30km), Beliatta – Wetiya (26km), Wetiya – Andarawewa (15km) and Mattala – Hambantota via Andarawewa (25km). The expressway section from Matara to Beliatta is under the Extension of Southern Expressway Section 1.

In June 2015 President Maithripala Sirisena inaugurated construction work on the extension of the Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota.