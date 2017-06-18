Wigneswaran and Sampanthan The Rise And Fall Of Wigneswaran

by our political correspondent

He was chosen as a possible hero for the North but today he faces pressure from the very political party which put him in the political arena.

Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran last week faced calls to step down in a corruption drama involving some members of the Northern Provincial Council.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) made it known publicly that it was not happy with Wigneswaran.

In 2013 the TNA nominated Wigneswaran as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Northern Provincial Council elections.

The TNA saw Wigneswaran as a much respected public personality and so it appealed to the voters in the Northern Province to wholeheartedly support him.

Wigneswaran, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, eventually contested and won the Northern Provincial Council elections.

He was heavily promoted by TNA leader R. Sampanthan and its key member M.A. Sumanthiran.

However as time passed by Wigneswaran began to distance himself from the image of being a moderate to a more hardline man.

Going against the wishes of the TNA, Wigneswaran extended support to the Tamil People’s Council (TPC) which includes hardline Tamil politicians.

Wigneswaran in February this year accused the government of misleading Sampanthan on a political solution for the Tamils.

Speaking at the ‘Eluga Tamil’ rally in Batticaloa, Wigneswaran said the government promised Sampanthan a solution will be given in 2016 for the Tamil issue but that never happened.

As a rift between the TNA and Wigneswaran began to deepen the TNA decided enough is enough and wanted Wigneswaran out.

However in an attempt to keep the unity among the Tamils in the North the TNA looked to resolve its differences with Wigneswaran.

Last week a corruption scandal which rocked the Northern Provincial Council saw 21 members calling for Wigneswaran’s removal.

The TNA had earlier accused Wigneswaran of looking to act on four members of the council over the corruption charges without consulting the TNA.

The official website of the TNA reported that Wigneswaran is likely to be removed from office soon by the Ilankai Thamil Arasuk Katchi (ITAK) which fielded him as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the political formation known as the TNA in September 2013.

The website reported that ITAK is seriously contemplating the removal of Wigneswaran as Chief Minister in the context of the current corruption scandal that has rocked the Northern Province.

ITAK President Mavai Senathirajah has reportedly warned Wigneswaran that several Northern provincial councillors belonging to the ITAK have demanded that Wigneswaran be removed from office and cautioned the chief minister that the party may have to give serious consideration to the possibility if Wigneswaran persisted with his anti-ITAK activity despite being elected to office from that party.

The provincial administration run by Wigneswaran has been facing many charges and allegations of corruption from the public at large and from opposition members of the council.

In a bid to blunt the thrust of criticism, Wigneswaran appointed a three -member commission of inquiry unilaterally to probe charges of corruption against his board of ministers, the TNA website said.

Meanwhile a strike was staged in Jaffna on Friday in support of Wigneswaran. Most shops were closed and public transport was at a standstill in support of the strike.