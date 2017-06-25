Carson Cumberbatch PLC Drives 106th ‘Shakspeare Shield’ Golf

The annual ‘Shakspeare Shield’ sponsored by Carson Cumberbatch PLC, is back again for the 106th time and will tee-off on the 2nd of July 2017, at the Royal Colombo Golf Club (RCGC). This tournament goes on record as being the oldest corporate competition registered on the Board of RCGC.

The Shakspeare Shield is an annual Board event, being the only tournament open to members and teams of registered companies, the diplomatic community, government departments, armed forces, the police and service organisations.

The format of the tournament is structured to make it a one-day stableford event, thereby making it more exciting and narrowing the team’s margin for error. Five categories are included in the tournament which are; team scoring maximum birdies, team scoring best gross score on par five holes, team scoring best gross score on front nine, team scoring best gross score on back nine and team scoring best gross score on six hidden holes.

The Shakspeare Shield Golf Tournament is named after W. Shakespeare, a former Chairman of Carson Cumberbatch PLC who was elected to the Committee in 1908. It was he who initiated the first ‘Foursomes Competition’ exclusively for private companies, banks and state institutions. The tournament was initiated in his honour in 1911 and has been an annual event, since then. Carson Cumberbatch PLC continues its commitment towards golf and upholding the former Chairman’s tradition of promoting inter-corporate goodwill, through sports.

Winners of previous Shakspeare Shield tournaments were Dr. Manjula Karunaratne and Dr. Janaka Gallangoda of Softlogic Holdings and Amal Cabraal and Druvi Sirisena of John Keells Holdings in 2016 and 2015 respectively. Tournament runners up were Harsha Abeywickrama and Suhayb Sangani of Brandix and T. Fernandopulle and Arjun Fernando of the DFCC Bank.

The annual Shakspeare Shield Golf Tournament not only encourages participation between corporates and the government departments but also brings together two of Sri Lanka’s prestigious institutions – Carson Cumberbatch PLC and the RCGC, who have a rich history dating back over 100 years.