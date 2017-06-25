Huawei becomes Official Smartphone Partner of Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Huawei, the leading smartphone brand in Sri Lanka has entered into a partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as the Official Smartphone Partner for the Sri Lanka Cricket Team. The Smartphone Sponsorship of the National Team comprises of both men’s and women’s cricket teams across all forms of the game spanning Test, One Day and T20. Huawei’s partnership in sponsoring Sri Lanka’s biggest sporting entity with an island wide following would further enhance its brand amongst the local sporting enthusiasts.

The agreement was signed between Shunli Wang CEO Huawei Technologies Lanka Co., (Pvt) Ltd and Thilanga Sumathipala, President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

Commenting about this influential partnership, Huawei Sri Lanka CEO, Shunli Wang said, “As the leading ICT provider and smartphone brand in Sri Lanka we are delighted to have partnered with Sri Lanka Cricket, which will further propel our commitment by supporting Sri Lanka’s most popular sport”. he further added, “Huawei continues to help communities to believe in the power of a dream. Besides increasing brand awareness, Huawei reaches out to more and more potential consumers worldwide in different cultures. Huawei plans to continue as a worldwide sponsor in the spirit of collective success with its partners and improved communication with local consumers through these activities”.

Huawei, as a brand has come a long way within a short period of time and earlier last year, appointed professional footballer Lionel Messi as the Company’s Global Brand Ambassador. Huawei’s alliance with Sri Lanka Cricket goes back to the year 2014, when the smartphone leader supported the England Tour of Sri Lanka. As a leading global ICT solutions provider and smart devices brand, Huawei dynamically provides sponsorships to countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Oceania. This approach harmoniously brings all parties involved together; from the team to the audience who loves each sport.

Huawei as a leading international brand, has been supporting many sports through partnerships with Arsenal Football Club, AC Milan and the Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket team in the IPL to name a few. Huawei recently tied up with the first American sports club, Washington Redskins NFL team and has also been supporting the Canberra Raider of the NRL since 2012.