Red Bull Campus Cricket Returns for Its 6th Edition

The search for a team to defend the island’s global Red Bull Campus Cricket title is set to begin, when Red Bull Campus Cricket – National Finals (Sri Lanka’s) kicks off on July 3.

The stakes for Sri Lanka’s Red Bull Campus Cricket tournament are higher than ever this year. Not only are 20 college sides set to take part, the winning outfit will progress to the World Finals, also to be held on the island in September– where expectations will certainly be high for another rousing Sri Lankan showing.

Last year, Business Management School (BMS) put together a scintillating campaign at Galle International Stadium, to triumph at the World Finals. This year, with the quality of cricket and fan interest expected to be at an all-time high, Sri Lanka is set to decide which local team will represent the island in a tournament spanning across seven days.

Thurstan College and Bloomfield Cricket & Athletic Club grounds play host to the preliminary rounds, on July 3rd, 4th and 5th, before the Quarter Finals are played at Thurstan on the 6th and 7th. The action then moves to the P Sara Oval – one of Sri Lanka’s most storied cricket venues – where the Semi-Finals and Final are scheduled for the 21st and 22nd of July.

Sri Lanka cricketer Niroshan Dickwella, who captained 2016’s victorious BMS side, said the tournament afforded benefits that stretched far beyond the cricket field. “The level of play in the Red Bull Campus Cricket tournament was incredibly high, but more importantly, we made friendships from cricketers all around the world,” he said. “When I was in South Africa on national duty this year, I was able to catch up with some of the South African cricketers from Tuks Cricket, whom I had met through Red Bull Campus Cricket. Those are connections I really cherish, and I hope to make more of the same as I play in this year’s event.”

Red Bull Athlete Lahiru Thirimanne expected this year’s tournament to be highly competitive. “In the years I’ve been involved with Red Bull Campus Cricket, I’ve seen it become a tournament where it now attracts many highly skilled young cricketers.” he said. ”I’m expecting to see plenty of promising talent in 2017, and with the attention BMS’ victory got last year – plenty of fan support as well.”

Now in its sixth year, RBCC will again see sides from Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa, India, Pakistan, UAE and new comer Zimbabwe – each of whom will have qualified via their own national competitions. This will also be the 4th occasion in which Sri Lanka hosts the World Finals.