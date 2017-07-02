CIC Sponsors ‘SLMA Health Run & Walk 2017’

Raises awareness on environmental protection and proper garbage disposal

As in the past, CIC Holdings partnered with the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) to sponsor ‘SLMA Health Run and Walk – 2017’ that had a participation of nearly 3000 health conscious individuals. The annual event was organized by the SLMA and the Sri Lanka College of Pulmonologists in collaboration with four ministries including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Women and Child Affairs as well as the Ministry of Education. This year’s event was held at the BMICH, under the theme ‘Clean Air for Healthy Living’, aiming to stress on the importance of raising awareness on environmental consciousness and proper waste disposal.

Environmental pollution is one of the leading causes for non-communicable diseases such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). With respiratory diseases on the rise, it is imperative to sustain clean livable environments for healthy living. Furthermore, the event also coincides with Anti-tobacco Day, World Asthma Day as well as the World Environment Day.

Medical professionals and students, school Interact club members, Rotoract club members, members of the Tri-forces, individuals from the corporate sector, ministry officials, employees from private hospitals, fitness and running groups like Colombo City Running participated in the two separation sessions for running and walking. Everest climbers Jayanthi Kuru-Utumpala and Johann Peries, former Cricket Captain Roshan Mahanama, champion racer Dilantha Malagamuwa were among the luminaries who graced the event. The T-shirts for the event participants were provided by courtesy of Brandix Lanka Ltd.

An award ceremony for 100 winners of a Children’s Art competition was held at the BMICH premises on the same day, where the winning children and their parents were invited to participate in the ceremony. The winners received prizes and certificates attested by the Education Ministerial Secretary, Women and Child Affairs Ministerial Secretary and the President of the SLMA. An exhibition was also held to showcase the 100 winning entries. Following the ceremony, the children also engaged in fun filled activities at the Kids Zone, conducted by popular Children’s Author Samanmali Padmakumara.