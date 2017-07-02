Dispirited Lankans Face Moment of Truth

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe – 2nd ODI – Galle

Before the ODI series began Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews rather uncharacteristically spoke of sweeping the series 5-0. He was soon to regret that statement as Zimbabwe stunned a dispirited Lankan team to win the opening game in Galle on Friday and now it is they who lead the series 1-0.

After a historic 3-0 sweep of Australia in the test series last year, Sri Lanka’s cricket has been on a steady decline in all formats of the game. On Friday their batsmen put up what seemed a winning total but the bowling was so innocuous that the Zimbabwean batsmen were able to plan their innings and mount a steady response that allowed them to totally dominate the Lankan attack without taking any undue risk.

As usual, the Lankans put down some vital catches but that alone was not the cause of their defeat. Their bowling lacked the necessary threat and no bowler looked like taking a wicket during the game and few of the Zimbabwean batsmen were troubled by any of the bowlers.

A key passage of the game was the unbroken fifth wicket stand of 102 between Malcolm Waller and Sikander Raza who batted with poise and confidence to lead their team to victory. The pair began watchfully but when they had settled they unfurled some good cricketing strokes without taking any risks to ensure there were no hiccups and the good work done by Solomon Mire and Sean Williams was not wasted.

The Lankans had no answer to counter this pair and achieve a breakthrough or at least stem the flow of runs to build sufficient pressure on the batsmen forcing them to take risks and commit errors. There were no dropped catches during this period – just listless and wayward bowling and defensive fields and a team stuck for ideas just going through the motions and hoping a wicket will come their way.

It is true that neither team was impressive in the bowling department on a very flat Galle wicket – only nine wickets fell in the game – but in hindsight the Lankan total was at least 30 runs short of par – especially with the great start they had to their innings. In that context Zimbabwe’s bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict Lanka to 316 when 350 had been almost a certainty at the 40-over mark.

The news from the Sri Lankan camp is that fast bowler Lasith Malinga is down with a viral flu and will miss today’s game. His place is likely to be taken by tearaway fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera who has been sidelined by injury since December 2016. The exciting left arm unorthodox spinner Lakshan Sandakhan is set to replace Amila Aponso who had a disappointing game on Friday.

The only positive note is that the hosts batting seems to have settled down into some groove with young Kusal Mendis leading the pack and the likes of Dhanushka Gunatilleka, Upul Tharanga, Mathews and Asela Gunaratne all contributing regularly.

What the team needs now is some disciplined and penetrative bowling and some bold and imaginative captaincy to rally the troops and create situations with some aggressive tactics. Holding all the catches that come their way will certainly help!

Today Sri Lankans face their moment of truth. They need to win but must do so emphatically to erase the memory of Friday’s disaster. Let’s hope the weather stays fine.

PIX: Zimbabwean batsmen were rarely troubled by Lanka’s bowlers