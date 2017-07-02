Mass Murder By Doctors?
It is high time the National Unity Government awoke from its democratic slumber and commenced governing the country.
The writing is on the wall quite clearly. Mahinda Rajapaksa who was thrown out by the people two years ago has not only clearly said that he will topple this government before the end of the year but has set in motion the modus operandi for him to grab power.
Some medical practitioners with their half-baked education, unable to think for themselves, are Rajapaksa’s willing tools. They have the cheek to tell a sovereign government: Nationalise the private medical college, SAITM, or we will strike indefinitely. That is: We will not attend to the sick in government hospitals and let patients die, in beds, floors or anywhere until our demands are met.
If this is not blackmail of the highest order, what is? This is threatened murder by a group of potential serial killers blindly following the orders of their political master. These state employees are bound by law on being appointed medical practitioners to treat the sick to prevent their deaths to the best of their abilities. Failure to do so is obviously a criminal act. They cannot play about with human lives. If they strike, they know well what they are doing.
What is being threatened is murder by inaction by these government employees of hundreds of thousands of the sick when their bounden duty is to attend to those who seek their assistance. If they fail to take cognisance it is the duty of the government to implement this law in full in the interests of the people.
This government was elected by the people for them to live freely in a free society after the people threw out a tin-pot dictator and his family who were oppressing the people. Not for people to die without medical assistance as per orders of the dictator trying to grab power once again.
The government cannot rely on laws meant for democratic societies when the opposition resorts to a form of guerrilla warfare by storming government ministries, attempts made to even to storm the presidential secretariat and other forms of lawlessness. The duty of a government is to govern in accordance to the laws of the country. But if the normal laws are violated each day and attempts made to halt governance, other laws in the statute books such as Emergency Law and Martial Law should be resorted to.
Mahinda Rajapaksa is quite familiar with Emergency Law having governed the country under it for many years. That was mostly during the period of terrorism but if terrorism is unleashed under democratic facades and if normal laws of a country can’t cope with prevailing situations, what is the other option? For governments to resign or act under emergency law as Rajapaksa did?
Government medical officers are a namby-pamby force whose power lies in threatening the sick with death. They have been used in the first line of attack. There are other forces held in reserve as was demonstrated recently by strikes in the power sector. But in any form of warfare the first line of attack – even if they comprise women and children – is not spared. The GMOA in the front line of the offensive has to be taken on with the full ferocity of the law. It is time the government got down to serious business.
The government has attempted all the while to resolve the issue through discussions but come to a dead-end. Resolution of problems is not possible when one party remains intransigent. It will be like holding talks for a political solution with Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein or Velupillai Prabhakaran. Extra diplomatic alternatives have to be resorted to under such circumstances.
By far most of Sri Lanka’s medical personnel are gentlemen and ladies of the highest calibre and are susceptible to sense and sensibility. The government should appeal to these ladies and gentlemen to save the sick and their profession in whatever way they can from their rowdy colleagues. They can prove to the world that they are not entirely a political medical mafia.
The most fundamental requirement is for the government to stand firmly and not vacillate as they have done on this issue.
President Sirisena must stand firm and give leadership. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe must also provide leadership particularly to the UNP on whose shoulders this government rode to power.
In this coalition government there are some members with one foot in the government and enjoying the perks provided while the other is on a banana skin. They must be told to stand firmly by the National Unity government or get out.
Under no circumstance can the government concede to the stupid demand to nationalise SAITM. Giving into that demand is what the grand master of the strategy is planning for then will come demands from other sectors much more powerful leading to the collapse of the government like a pack of cards.
This government has a mandate to govern the country for five years. If normal laws cannot cope with the situation more stringent laws have to be applied. We have gone through long periods of Emergency rule.
Enrolling low-end A/L achievers, training them with very few patients and then unleashing them upon the people, all with NO supervision is not mass murder I believe. I have heard GMO president saying that they are not against private higher education. I think everyone is confused with leftist parties, university students taking a hard line stand and the government citing those as un-achievable goals. If the authorities brought this institute under medical council supervision and kicked out non-eligible students this GMO might not have much to go by. This saitm is still trying to bulldoze its way through using sheer political clout. That is no mass murder. And the authorities who allow that are also no party to mass murder. My personal feeling is when 3 As and combinations of Bs and As galore, 2 Cs and a simple pass do not count. Use bad raw material and you get garbage.
Sri Lankans are not matured enough for democracy. They will vote for a ledger for his looks, not for being honest, good leader ship and cleverness. When they want to broadcast a message to the public, they think of doing it by inconveniencing the public, destroying public property etc. What they need is a dictator, knowingly or unknowingly, they’re going in that direction.
I doubt if the government will go for the 5 years they were elected for. This is the most ineffective government elected by the people beating the record of Chandrika’s government for complacence. When protesters go out and block the public roads people are asked to find alternate routes. When garbage is not collected by the authorities the army is to be despatched to catch the public keeping the garbage for collection. When drains and pot holes become breeding grounds for mosquitoes they want to fine the public for not cleaning the roof gutters. Doctors go on strike without attending to patients and their salaries are paid with public funds for not working. When doctors are inciting students to take to arms the President calls them for discussions. People accused of multi million forgeries are allowed to travel all around the globe. People are fed up. Former President will get his cronies to defeat a budget and topple the government. Next election they will get more than a 2/3rd majority. Present leaders aware of the outcome plays it safe so that they will not be hounded. Cheers for Banana Republic of Sri Lanka.
Amen:-) Democracy works in countries with civilized citizens but in countries with majority uncivilized egoistic morons, which Sri Lanka is an example, democracy does not work. Time is ripe for MS and RW to show real leadership and do whatever it takes to stop lunatics running amok, even if that means introducing white vans:-)
You have hit the nail on the head. Congrats.
So what are you suggesting bring in the army and declare it an essential service and then export your underrated 3rd world doctors with ease to the developed world. but they carry the stigma of `way of doing things` that are different from developed world and this takes its toll. Theresa May and the public were very clear Brexit or not we will not do away with the european hospitality sector and hospital staff of europeans who are mostly from the poorer east and south european- MRSA because the cleaning was handled by asians and blacks so once they changed it to east europeans the disease vanished. Indian consultants had to go to SC siting race and win a case for employment but now all that is going to change- National Security comes before Human Rights – so lankawe put your hose in order than creating catalyst for export via the goo molle economic channel
Politicians should learn from professionals before attempting to support a commercial enterprise by an individual who is now a millionaire. He wants to become a billionaire now.
Politicians will not go to SAITM hospital for treatment, nor consult doctors trained there. But they want to foist it on the public.
They forget what happened to the Ragama medical college earlier.
The State WILL do what is necessary, in time. They have to safeguard them-
selves and therefore the citizens will be protected – the tactics will follow on the
ground situation. If and when GOMA high-ups are arrested, MR reaction will
be watched – and he will have to be arrested under Emergency Laws. Does he not
know this in his corrupt mind – the end is drawing near despite all his astrological
dead-ends.