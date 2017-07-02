Of ‘Missing Kin’ And ‘Missing Of Kin’

Women holding photographs of their family members who have gone missing..

by N. Sathiya Moorthy

Unlike being claimed by sections of the civil society, the passage of the ‘missing persons law’ amendment should not be confused as a first step towards ethnic reconciliation. It should be seen only as a law aimed at helping individuals and families, in the Tamil North and Sinhala South, to come to terms with their missing kin, from the ‘Eelam Wars’ on the one hand and the two ‘JVP insurgencies’ on the other.

Coming to terms with the death or disappearance of their near-ones is an unavoidable consequence of any mass movement of people, more especially in war-like situations. Leave aside targeted killing of every kind, it is not unlikely that innocent people got caught in cross-fire. Even deaths in road-accidents and drowning could have been overlooked or passed off as ‘war crimes’ and/or disappearances.

In Sri Lanka’s case, both during the LTTE wars and the JVP insurgencies, there were acknowledged cases of self-disappearance, of individuals assuming aliases and settling down in third nations, either as naturalised citizens of those countries or as refugees, or after ‘surrendering’ to the officials there as ‘political asylum-seekers’. Such self-disappearance, especially with some help from their guardsmen, was reported on both occasions.

Recently, there were reports of a Tamil asylum-seeker in the UK reportedly confessing to self-inflicted wound, caused by a medical doctor back home in Sri Lanka. Such other reports have appeared over the past years after the conclusion of ‘Eelam War IV’ in May 2009. Kumar Gunaratnam’s story from the JVP ranks is worth recalling from the Sinhala side.

The emotional loss and reconciliation of parents and children, husbands and wives are all worth the Government’s try in the first place, even if belated in the case of the JVP youth who too went missing in their thousands, especially during the second insurgency (1987-89). The emergency clamp-down and the continuing war against the LTTE had delayed the process in this case.

The unwillingness of the Tamil and other overseas stake-holders to work with the previous Government and the Government-appointed Paranagama Commission was also among the reasons why the much-publicised ‘Office of Missing Persons’ or equivalent has not taken off thus far. It thus remains to be seen how and how much western governments especially cooperate with the OMP, when constituted, in identifying missing Sri Lankans (both Tamils and Sinhalas) in their midst.

Why closure?

Families need full closure in the case of their ‘missing kin’ for a variety of non-political reasons. Sensitive to religious customs and rites still, some would not even know whether to offer the annual post-death ceremonies for their dear ones. The absence of such ceremonies, it is often feared, would bring the wrath of departed elders for generations to come.

In more practical terms, there is the question of legal heir, property-sharing, insurance-claims and the like. In the case of Government servants, there may be entitlement to family pension and such other benefits. Worse for them, most families in the war-torn areas, especially in the more recent Tamil North and East, are in dire need of whatever legit money that they could lay their hands on.

It is cruel to draw attention to another real-life situation. According to a post-war Government survey, there were/are at least 90,000 Tamil war-widows, who have been left to care for children and elders alike. There may be young widows, whose physical security might demand and justify re-marriage.

No one has heard of pan-Tamil conscience pricking any youth from the Diaspora offering to marry any of them, or otherwise financially support families and communities. The easy way out under the Rajapaksa regime was for them to blame absence of Government policy and permission. No political party or individual seems to have taken up the issue after the advent of a ‘friendly government’ over two and half years back.

In this background, a closure on the whereabouts of ‘missing kin’, whether of Tamil or Sinhala or non-combatant Muslim ethnic stock, would help families and individuals to leave the past behind and open life and livelihood on a clean slate, all over again. The question of hoping for the return of the family’s father-figure, or a mother or any other, would cease then and there.

No extradition

In this context, the question of extradition should not arise at this stage, even on allegations of specific ‘war crimes’. Maybe, if it would help, the Government should work towards a consensual legal or constitutional amendment to ensure as much. Where a judicial pronouncement would help, it should be thought of, too.

There is no denying that from day one on, and dating back to the Fifties, ‘economic refugees’ of Sri Lankan stock had been using ethnic and non-ethnic ideological disturbances, terrorism and army action, to seek political asylum in the West. Many had voluntarily taken aliases. Others had migrated illegally, and assumed new names with new passports, often paid for in third countries, before landing elsewhere.

There were/are any number of cases where the asylum-seekers were genuine. The OMP is not about them, but others, including their kin who had moved in not-so-very legally. Relatives of some Tamil political leaders, too, qualify under this list. Yet, many of them might have obtained regular citizenship and the like in the host-countries.

Both Sri Lankan and host governments need to reassure them that they would not be extradited back unless there are ‘non-war crimes’ like drugs-smuggling and the like against them. Maybe, Sri Lanka could also announce amnesty in their case, either individually or more so collectively, to speed up the process, and facilitate a full closure.

Deliberately or otherwise, an undesirable and at time unviable linkage is being established between ‘missing persons’ and ‘war-crimes accountability issues’. Moving the present amendment to the 2016 law, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has reiterated that OMP was not aimed at dirt-digging from the past. Instead, it would confine to the explicit task assigned to it.

In context, the Government has also clarified that the Office of the Missing Persons would not have powers under any criminal law. If anything, the new law is the facilitator for its functioning. How the OMP would get confirmation or otherwise from reluctant Sri Lankans hiding under aliases in other countries would all be known only when it gets to cross the bridge.

Travesty of truth

To speculate or otherwise propagate that the OMP is the first step towards triggering ‘accountability action’ would not only be travesty of the truth but also of the intent of the Government. Here again, the Government’s specific commitment on helping families come to terms with their missing should not be wantonly or otherwise confused with UNHRC resolutions on political reconciliation. Such a course could only fast-track the undoing of the OMP nearer home even before it had commenced work.

Politically, TNA’s international spokesperson, M. A. Sumanthiran has to be commended for naming the LTTE too of causing ‘missing persons’ from among the Tamils. Not only has Sumanthiran understood the burden of the law and the duties of the OMP, but he has also boldly acknowledged the immediate needs, demands and concerns of families and individuals in their midst.

Removed from the ground realities, Diaspora critics of his are unmoved by the plight of headless families, husband-less women and father-less children. They need to understand, ‘separatism’ or not, ‘maa veerars’ (‘heroes’ and martyrs) of the LTTE cause of not, those missing persons are ‘missing persons’ for their dear ones. They need to know if those men, women – and at times, children, including infants – are dead or alive.

Pro-LTTE elements had argued their case in international fora until the Government began talking about it, too, and began taking steps for reconciling the figures. As always, they have reversed their own role in this matter, too. Now at the very least, they need to reconcile to the reality of ‘missing persons’ and the families that miss them.

For all what they know, some ‘missing persons’ might have been last sighted holding an LTTE gun, and they might have died in the war. LTTE’s account-keepers of ‘maa veerars’ too might have perished. Where does the family go for reconciling the figures and reconciling with stalk truth, if it were to be found?

There is however a problem for all stake-holders, if truth in the matter (alone) were to be found out and acknowledged. There could be massive discrepancies in figures already touted and one that might emerge. It could be for the Sri Lankan Government which had put the number of dead Tamils at around 7000, based also on the findings of the international observers based in the country.

The embarrassment could be for the international community, if the figure of ‘missing persons’ does not touch the 40,000 unilaterally fixed by the Darussman Report without substantive evidence. Worse still would be the case of Northern Civil Society, which had put the numbers at a high 180,000 or so, supposedly after door-to-door survey. Any satisfactory reconciliation of ‘missing persons’ in the North and the East could raise new, ethnicity-centric queries about Census-2011/12.

Preparing people

If anything, in socio-politico terms, one would expect the TNA provincial council members in the North and the East, their parliamentarians and lawyer-leaders like Sumanthiran to have done their homework on individual cases that they could fast-track before the OMP once constituted. A human rights lawyer, Sumanthiran along with others can also consider conducting workshops for party leaders and cadres as and when OMP comes up with the required date-sheets and forms to be filled up.

The Governments at the Centre and in the Provinces too could organise such training for their grassroots-level officials, possibly with officials from the Foreign and Law Ministries – not always having to outsource the same to questionable INGOs with agendas of their own. It would be equally so for ‘missing Sinhalas’ from the two JVP insurgencies. It all happened very long ago in their case that records and documents might have been destroyed, or even the immediate first of kin of the ‘missing persons’ might have departed long time ago.

It is not unlikely that the clueless JVP just now and its splinter groups might try to regroup in the name of serving a sensitive cause for their one-time cadre families. The twin factions of the SLFP and other JO partners could be found lacking, but the UNP, given its depth and deeper thinking too could try to make political capital out of it all – not that an open-ended effort in this regard should at all be unwelcome.

At the end of the day, much of it could still be assessed and amendments made only after OMP starts functioning. Definitely, it is here that such efforts of the kind elsewhere, in nations such as South Africa and other nations and regions where people had gone ‘missing’ in their thousands, could set an example for the Sri Lankan OMP to learn from. Otherwise, to use their reconciliation experiences in politico-constitutional terms would continue to remain non-starters, as they have, over the past so many years and decades.

(The writer is Director, Chennai Chapter of Observer Research Foundation, the multi-disciplinary Indian public-policy think-tank, headquartered in New Delhi. email: sathiyam54@gmail.com)