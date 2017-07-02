Suspects Brutally Assaulted In Prison

By Ashanthi Warnasuriya

Suspects being held at the Anuradhapura and Vavuniya prisons are being brutally assaulted, the Kilinochchi District Court was informed last week.One of five suspects arrested over the attempt to assassinate Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M. A. Sumanthiran informed the Kilinochchi District Court judge that he was assaulted by six jail guards.

The suspect reportedly suffered serious injuries to his legs while being kept in remand in Anuradhapura, the judge was told when the case over the attempted murder of the Parliamentarian was heard.The suspect had reportedly been assaulted on the night of June 23 by the six prison guards.

The judge was also told that another inmate of the Vavuniya prison also suffered a similar assault.After hearing the submissions, the judge ordered that the suspects in the plot to assassinate Sumanthiran be kept in remand in Jaffna.

The judge also ordered an investigation into the alleged assault and a report from the prison officials.When contacted by The Sunday Leader, a spokesman for Prisons Reforms Minister D. M. Swaminathan said that an investigation will be conducted into the claims.Prisons Spokesperson Thushara Upuldeniya meanwhile said the Prisons Department has not been informed of such an incident.