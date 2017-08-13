Govt. To Be Taken To Court On Polls

Legal action is to be filed against the government over the delay to hold the Local Government (LG) elections.

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) said that it will file the case as it seems the government is intentionally postponing the elections.

PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi told The Sunday Leader that the intention to file legal action on the election had been communicated to Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya last week. Hettiarachchi said that Deshapriya had also expressed disappointment at the delay to hold the election and had noted that taking legal action was possible.

However Hettiarachchi also noted that they did not have complete faith in the legal process as most often judgments take time. (ISA)