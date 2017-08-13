MR, SLFP JO Members To Take SLPP Membership

by Indika Sri Aravinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) parliament members of the Joint Opposition (JO) have decided to join the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Chairman, former Foreign Minister Professor G. L. Peiris told The Sunday Leader that 22 SLFP parliament members have so far confirmed they will be accepting SLPP membership next month. He also said that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa will be among those accepting membership in the new political party.

Peiris said that informal talks are also underway with some SLFP members in the government to join the new party.

If Rajapaksa and the SLFP members take membership in the new party they will face legal action to be stripped of their parliament seats as they were elected to parliament under the SLFP ticket.

However Peiris says the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will take legal measures to ensure Rajapaksa and others remain members of parliament. He said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is preparing to face the next election under the leadership of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Peiris says the intention of the new party is not to topple the government but shake it and weaken it. Meanwhile SLFP General Secretary Duminda Dissanayake told The Sunday Leader no SLFP member has formally informed the party of their intention to leave.

He said that once a formal notice is issued the next step will be decided by the party.

If Rajapaksa and the SLFP members take membership in the new party they will face legal action to be stripped of their parliament seats as they were elected to parliament under the SLFP ticket.

However Peiris says the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will take legal measures to ensure Rajapaksa and others remain members of parliament. He said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is preparing to face the next election under the leadership of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Peiris says the intention of the new party is not to topple the government but shake it and weaken it. Meanwhile SLFP General Secretary Duminda Dissanayake told The Sunday Leader no SLFP member has formally informed the party of their intention to leave.

He said that once a formal notice is issued the next step will be decided by the party.