New Regulations By Sathosa To Clear Sugar
Sathosa is to follow new regulations when clearing sugar imported into the country following the recent discovery of cocaine in a container with sugar.
Lanka Sathosa Chairman T. M. K. B. Tennakoon told The Sunday Leader that the new regulations will be introduced in order to prevent cocaine being smuggled into the market.
Recently a container with cocaine hidden with sugar and gone past Customs and reached Ratmalana before it was discovered by Sathosa officials. (ISA)
New regulations come in as a cover up as a result, for the failure of officials to do their duty and who otherwise have been partners in the same crime. The government should be vary about fictitious exports that would be , in a new conspiracy, returned substituted with drugs with the officials well taken care of to let it through. Ad hoc regulations , will ultimately end up as a pottage of a holy mess. Confusion will be ultimately more confounded where justice will be frustrated.