New Regulations By Sathosa To Clear Sugar

Sathosa is to follow new regulations when clearing sugar imported into the country following the recent discovery of cocaine in a container with sugar.

Lanka Sathosa Chairman T. M. K. B. Tennakoon told The Sunday Leader that the new regulations will be introduced in order to prevent cocaine being smuggled into the market.

Recently a container with cocaine hidden with sugar and gone past Customs and reached Ratmalana before it was discovered by Sathosa officials. (ISA)