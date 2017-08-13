Swaraj Meets Senanayake, Discusses Bilateral Issues

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Vasantha Senanayake had talks in Nepal on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) meeting.

According to the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Nepal Wellage Swarnalatha Parera, the meeting was a courtesy meeting but both leaders exchanged views on mutual relations.

They also shared views on making the initiation taken by BEMISTEC a success. Parera said the two leaders did not discuss regional issues. Indian officials meanwhile said they discussed bilateral issues, mutual cooperation and matters relating to strengthening cultural linkages.