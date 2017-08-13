UNF Considers Split From Coalition

The United National Front (UNF) led by the United National Party (UNP) is considering forming its own government after December 31, sources said.

Well informed sources said that the UNF is unhappy with the recent actions of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) which have been fueled by the joint opposition. Sources said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Maithripala Sirisena had also met and discussed the political situation in the country.

Several SLFP members have been verbally attacking the UNP despite both parties being in the coalition government.

The Sunday Leader learns that some Ministers and Deputy Ministers of the UNP have said they would resign if the UNP continues to remain a coalition partner of the SLFP.