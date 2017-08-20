Committee To Meet PM On Constitution

A 21-member committee will hold talks with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the new Constitution, Minister Mano Ganeshan said.

He says the 21 members from several political parties, will hold talks with the Prime Minister over a three-day period.

Ganeshan says the government hopes to submit the draft text of the new Constitution to Parliament next month.

He insisted the entire process will be transparent and Buddhism will be given its rightful place in the final draft. (ISA)