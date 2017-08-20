Deals Discussed As SLFP Members Look To Switch

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members in the government and the joint opposition are discussing deals as attempts are being made to drag members on both sides.

Sources said that between 11-14 members of the SLFP in the government have more or less confirmed they will join the joint opposition.

Meanwhile seven members of the joint opposition have shown interest to join the SLFP in the government.

The deal making is heating up as both SLFP leader, President Maithripala Sirisena and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa look to get the upper hand over each other. One SLFP member, who is set to leave the government, said that 14 members are set to cross between September 8 and 16. The SLFP member said the crossover will be done to mark two years since the unity government was formed.