Over 700 Army Deserters Arrested In Special Operation

Over 700 army deserters have been arrested in a special operation launched by the military, the Army media unit said.

An Army spokesman told The Sunday Leader that the operation to arrest deserters will be conducted for a week.

The spokesman said that on Friday around 724 Army deserters had been arrested.

The Army has in the past declared amnesty periods for the deserters to surrender and avoid disciplinary action.