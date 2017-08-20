Wijeyadasa To Resign Tomorrow

by Indika Sri Aravinda

Minister of Justice and Buddhasasana Affairs Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe is expected to announce his resignation tomorrow. Sources said that Rajapakshe is expected to announce his resignation at a media conference at the Buddhasasana Affairs Ministry.

“The Minister is to make a special statement tomorrow morning and he is likely to resign after that,” a source close to Rajapakshe said.

The government has lost confidence in Rajapakshe after he made comments critical of the Hambantota port agreement with China.

Rajapakshe also drew criticism for the failure by the Justice Ministry to speed up investigations into several cases.

Also last week the United National Party (UNP) said it had lost confidence in Rajapakshe.

Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva said that the UNP working group and Parliamentary group fiercely criticized Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe at its meetings last week.

However, the Deputy Minister said that Rajapakshe had denied making any comments against the Hambantota port agreement.

“He says he never said he will not look back until he cancels the Hambantota sale,” Harsha de Silva tweeted.

The Hambantota port agreement was signed following cabinet approval and the government was not happy that Rajapakshe spoke against a cabinet decision.

Meanwhile radical Buddhist groups warned they will take to the streets if Rajapakshe is removed. The Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) said that Rajapakshe is the only Minister who stands up for Buddhism in the country. Rajapakshe has been gathering the support of monks ahead of his announcement tomorrow.

Meanwhile the State Intelligence Service is keeping a close tab on the Minister and his meetings.