China and India to attend military exercise in Sri Lanka
China and India are to attend a joint military exercise in Sri Lanka next month, the Asia Pacific Daily (APD) reported quoting the Sri Lankan military as saying.
The joint annual Field Training Exercise (FTX), ‘Exercise – Cormorant Strike VIII – 2017’ organized by the Sri Lankan army will see the participation of 2675 army, navy and air force troops, including 62 foreign military participants and observers.
The military exercise it to be staged from 3 September to 24 September 2017 in the eastern part of the country, Major General Amal Karunasekara, Chief of Staff of the army said.
Using special operational tactics, 2108 infantrymen, including largely the commandos, special forces and mechanized infantry regiment troops of the army, 370 sailors and 197 airmen, together with those foreign military men and observers from Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Russia, USA, Brazil, Sudan, Iraq, Israel, Oman, Turkey, Iran and Kenya would formally join the mega exercise.
This year’s Exercise ‘Cormorant Strike’ has been designed on a new conceptual notion of the Commander of the army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake under the close supervision of the exercise director and a special committee.
The Exercise transmits and shares the sea of experiences the Sri Lanka army has had gathered in the world’s biggest and most successful humanitarian operation before May 2009 when Sri Lanka defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels after 30 years of war.
The exercise is to be coupled with simultaneous mock seaborne and airborne operations of the navy and air force, and is slated to further enhance special operation capabilities of the army mechanized infantry columns, backed by naval troops to maintain combat readiness at all levels.
even countries that are powerful do not have many military exercises. Sri Lanka has many economic and social problems. Instead of focusing on military exercise, they should help Sri Lanka to overcome economic and social problems.
The importance of the close networking relationship between China and India could be developed through the interceding third part Sri Lanka to set the scene cannot be described any better and this Military Exercise is definite a Seminal Starting Point.
The most important event is in November 2017 when we annually hold the “Galle Dialogue” which will eclipse the “Shangri-La which has dominated as the main Naval Conferences till late in Sourt East Asia. This Year the Galle Dialogue should rightfully takes place in Hambantotaand not any more in Galle where it was first started. Last year however it was more or less downgraded and held at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo with Singapore probably wanting to maintain its Status Quo.
However the “Sea Reality” is that in the 21st Century the ‘Asian Century” the Dragon / Elephant “CHINDIA” is in the process of emerging as the key driver of the World Economic Engine and the Pivotal Point is the Logistic Oasis Sri Lanka which has the perfect ‘Janus like” Geography for this.Janus is the Roman God of Gates and Entrances. The World has to move on from Singapore which came into logistics prominence after the WW2 when its serviced the needs of the far east at that time.
We are the center of the “Big Picture” in the new world order led by the Asian Giants. The Asian Century has been my “Hobbyhorse” ever since I came to be domiciled in Australia in 1985 and formed my own “Think Tank” for the job I had a burning passion for, and the driving force has been my Gratitude to my Motherland Sri Lanka and today I can see Lanka rising slowly like a Phoenix from the Ashes.
May the Triple Gem (Buddha,Buddudhramma and Sangha) shine on this tear drop like Pearl of the India Ocean which connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans and let “Maithri” be the essence in the healing waters of the International sea lane that runs past Sri Lanka in both directions which has a Double Profile like the Face of Janus., and make us the “Light of Asia”. bringing light to this Dark World that is 90% in Darkness and with 70% of Oceans., and the Indian Ocean the Epicenter.
