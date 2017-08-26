UNP backbenchers urge President to expedite probe on corruption

United National Party (UNP) backbenchers have urged President Maithripala Sirisena to expedite investigations on corruption.

The UNP backbenchers met the President for talks at the Presidential Secretariat.

At least 40 UNP backbenchers met the President and discussed key issues.

Among the issues discussed was the action being taken on those accused of corruption.

The UNP informed the President that since one blockade which prevented action on corrupt members of the former regime has now been removed, steps need to be taken expedite investigations.