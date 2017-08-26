UNP backbenchers urge President to expedite probe on corruption
United National Party (UNP) backbenchers have urged President Maithripala Sirisena to expedite investigations on corruption.
The UNP backbenchers met the President for talks at the Presidential Secretariat.
At least 40 UNP backbenchers met the President and discussed key issues.
Among the issues discussed was the action being taken on those accused of corruption.
The UNP informed the President that since one blockade which prevented action on corrupt members of the former regime has now been removed, steps need to be taken expedite investigations.
president of srilanka must investcaion of the corruption,AG holding the cases it was stop by prime minister mr Mahdran central bank case, former president and family before election
THE MOVE TAKEN BY THE JO TO BRING A NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST MINISTER RAJITHA SENERATNE NEEDS THE FULLEST SUPPORT OF ALL PARLIAMENTARIANS. WHEN THE YAHAPALANA GOVERNMENT INDEED HAS TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST CORRUPT MINISTERS AS TOLD DURING THEIR PROPAGANDA MEETINGS IN 2015 AND PROMISES MADE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THOSE ROGUES WILL BE PUNISHED, IT SEEMS THAT THE YAHAPALANA GOVERNMENT HAS ALLOWED THEM TO GO SCOTH-FREE. RAJITHA SENERATNE IS THE MOST CORRUPT POLITICIAN OF THIS CENTURY’S POLITICAL HISTORY OF PARLIAMENT IN SRI LANKA. WHAT JVP – ANURA KUMARA DISSANAYAKE TOLD IN PARLIAMENT YESTERDAY IS COMPLETELY TRUE OF THIS SCROUNDEL. RAJITHA SHOULD ALSO BE PROBED REGARDING THE FOREIGN FUNDS HE AND HIS SON IS ALLEGED TO HAVE RECEIVED FROM FOREIGN SOURCES THAT WERE INVOLVED IN THE RUN-UP TO THE ELECTIONS IN 2015 TO TOPPLE MAHINDA RAJAPAKSE. RAJITHA’S SECRET INVOLVEMENT WITH NORWAY SHOULD ALSO BE INVESTIGATED. THE SRI LANKA PEOPLE SHOULD NOW JOIN THE J.O., TO CHASE THIS RASCAL OUT OF POLITICS. FROM THE DAY RAJITHA ENTERED POLITICS, RAJITHA HAS BEEN A CURSE TO THE PO:LITICAL LEADERS OF THE NATION AND POLITICS OF SRI LANKA.
THE J.O., SHOULD ALSO BRING A NO-CONFIDENT MOTION AGAINST THE MINORITY COMMUNITY POLITICAL PARTY LEADER FROM THE NORTH WHO IS ALLEGED TO HAVE SWINDLED MILLIONS OF RUPEES IN TRADE DEALS, RICE IMPORTS AND PAYMENTS FROM THE ROAD DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY. IF THE COMPLAINTS AGAINST THIS MINISTER IS PROBED, MANY EVIDENCES WILL WE REVEALED TO THE CID AND THE PRESIDENTS COMMISSION TO PROCECUTE THIS MINISTER.
Noor Nizam – Political Communication Researcher, Former SLFP District Organizer Trincomalee District and Stalwart and Convener – “The Muslim Voice”.
NOW THAT UKRAINIAN SKIPPER HAD BEEN PROSECUTED.WHY NOT EXPEDITE THE ACTION AND FINISH IT. HE HAS FILED A FR CASE WHICH WAS POSTPONED FOR MARCH NEXT YEAR..ALL NONSENSE..
Seeing the prime Minister to expedite the curruption cases is of No,this Moron Ranil Wickremasinghe met Mahendra Rajapaksa with the other filthy currupt Moron Sagala Rathnayake in a Singapore Hotel,to make sure that he and hsi filthy Family escapes Justice,this Paraya of a Prime Minister is only an average Lawyer qualified in in Sri lanka law College only,he is certainly not a cambridge or an oxford Graduate liike some of the UNP and SLFP great leaders,of course
he has a full blooded Head full of shit he is not worhty UNP leader
you members are very correct in nor seeing the the good for nothing filthy Prime Minister,he should step down very shortly,
See only the President for action,not the Jara Prime Minister,good luck
Do these UNP backbenchers have no trust and confidence on their own leader
Ranil Wickremasinghe to take action on this matter of corruption ?
If it is so, it would be ideal for them to first issue a Red Notice to. their Leader and then join President. Maithripala Sirisena. for serious and positive action to haul
the robbers before the law without. further delay.
I have absolutely no clue why the mega theives of last government is still roaming free !!! Who is stopping this? This is a job of the AG >> If the AG does not prosecute, fire him! President can do that !
I am convinced without a doubt that SL is Asia’s New Miracle !! Where only the poor gets indited !!
president and prime minister are playing double game regarding the previous and fooling the public funds ,minister of justice was man big regards with former regime, if government faille to take action former president and family government has no place in future .Ratnapura district election UNP lost it was good lesion for mr Ranil.
It appears that its the back benchers of UNP who are carrying on the Yahpalana promise. Its time the political scene changes in Sri Lanka. Young honest politicians should take over the leadership and lock up all corrupt politicians for good.