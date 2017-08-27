Russia and Sri Lanka hold talks on defence cooperation

Russian and Sri Lanka held talks on defence cooperation on the sidelines of an international military and technical forum in Moscow.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Kapila Waidyaratne attended the opening ceremony of ‘Army-2017 Expo’ held from 22nd to 27th (August) at the Patriot Expocenter in Moscow, Russia.

During his visit to the exposition Waidyaratne was received by Russian officials and was accompanied to the expo pavilions where the latest technical aspects of defence and military technical related industries were showcasing their products. Later he witnessed a demonstration at the Alabino demonstration range.

On the sidelines of the expo Waidyaratne had talks with the Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin, the Defence Ministry said.

A number of high ranking defence officials were also present at the discussion. The Secretary also had talks with top officials of the Federal Services of Military and Technical Cooperation, Russian Federation and JSC- Rosoboronexport. The Secretary also visited the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.

Additional Secretary (Defence) RMS Sarath Kumara accompanied the Secretary during the visit.

The ‘Army-2017 Expo’ is organized by the Russian Defence Ministry and is one of its major annual events. Representatives of large Russian and foreign companies of the military industrial complex, leading research and development institutes as well as project and design offices take part in this expo. (Colombo Gazette)