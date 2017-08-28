Sri Lanka calls for collective defence strategies among nations

Sri Lanka on Monday called for collective defence strategies among nations to address global security concerns, the Asia Pacific Daily (APD) reported.

Sri Lanka’s Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Kapila Waidyaratne said that all nations must work together and formulate consolidated national security strategies in order to face modern adversaries whose actions are brutal, unpredictable and highly technological.

He was speaking at the opening of an international defence conference, ‘Colombo Defence Seminar which was attended by President Maithripala Sirisena, local defence chiefs and defence officials from several other countries, including China.

Waidyaratne said that the world is experiencing a diverse range of violence causing upheaval and distress among nations.

“This situation is seen increasingly interconnected and unpredictable in posing threats to national security. Electronic technology and connectivity further aggravates the situation. No country in solitude could counter the situation. Collective defence strategies among nations are vital to reach a pragmatic and appropriate response to a highly dynamic global security environment and anticipated future operational requirements. This calls for all nations to work together and formulate consolidated national security strategies in order to face modern adversaries whose actions are brutal, unpredictable and highly technological,” he said.

Since its inception in 2011 with the participation of more than 160 distinguished scholars from 60 countries, the island nation’s annual international defence forum has grown into an internationally accepted round-table for interaction on matters pertaining to national, regional and international security.

The conference followed Sri Lanka’s successful defeat of the Tamil Tiger rebels in May 2009 after 30 years of war.